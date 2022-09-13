US joins Congo and Yemen on WHO watch-list for countries where polio is spreading

<!–

The United States has joined the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen and Somalia on a waiting list of countries where polio is spreading.

Health chiefs said on Tuesday that America met the criteria for the list because detections of the virus in wastewater suggested it “continues to be transmitted.”

New York has already declared a state of emergency over the virus, saying it couldn’t afford to “roll the dice” after it was discovered in state sewage and a man who was paralyzed. It has yet to be detected in another state.

There are 21 countries on the World Health Organization-administered list that have detected polio in the past year, mostly in Africa. The UK and Israel also joined this year after spotting the virus in wastewater.

Polio is a serious concern because it can cause infection of the brain or spinal cord and, in rare cases, lead to paralysis. Health officials are calling on all Americans to stay up to date with their polio vaccines, which scientific studies show are safe and at least 99 percent effective against the disease.

The map above shows the five New York counties that have detected polio in their wastewater. These are Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, New York City and Nassau

This chart shows every country that discovered polio in 2022. It only shows countries that reported strains derived from vaccines, or attenuated forms of polio from a shot that was no longer used in the United States and that spread to other people

The United States has been added to the WHO list of countries where “vaccine-derived” polio virus is circulating.

This means that there is evidence of continued transmission in these countries, either from human cases or detection in wastewater.

The viruses that are spreading in the countries also need to be stripped of vaccines, meaning that a weakened type of live virus used in jabs has infected others.

Which countries spotted polio in 2022? Below is the list of countries that saw polio in 2022. The list, compiled by the World Health Organization, includes: Algeria;

Benin;

Burkina Faso;

Central-African Republic;

Chad;

Democratic Republic of Congo;

Djibouti;

Egypt;

Eritrea;

Ghana;

Israel;

Madagascar;

Mozambique;

Niger;

Nigeria;

Palestine, occupied territory;

Somalia;

To go;

United Kingdom;

United States;

Yemen. Source: WHO

Only the oral polio vaccine uses the attenuated live virus, which was discontinued by the US in 2000 to replace it with the inactive polio shot. But other countries, including Pakistan and Nigeria, continue to fire the shot.

Today’s announcement raises questions about whether the US should maintain its polio eradication status, which it achieved more than four decades ago.

But there are currently no wild species circulating in the country. Only Afghanistan and Pakistan are still detecting wild strains of the virus.

This year, US health authorities were alerted to the outbreak after they noticed polio in a Hasidic man in Rockland County, New York, who was paralyzed.

Since then, it has been found in wastewater from five counties in the state. These are: Orange, Sullivan, Nassau, New York City and Rockland.

Cases have been linked through genetic testing to those discovered this year in London and Jerusalem.

In response, the state began urging residents to get vaccinated and declared a state of emergency last week.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said at the time, “In polio, we just can’t roll the dice. If you or your child is not vaccinated or up to date on the vaccinations, the risk of paralysis is real. I urge New Yorkers not to take any chances at all.

Most people infected with polio have no symptoms of the virus.

But about one in 20 patients will suffer from infections of the brain or spinal cord, and in rare cases it can also lead to paralysis.

There is no cure for the disease, with health officials instead urging everyone to get vaccinated as the best line of defense.

Children in the US are routinely offered a three-course vaccination against polio, with the first injection given at two months of age and the last at 18 months of age.

They are also offered a booster shot between the ages of four and six to provide protection.

Studies show that the jab is 99 percent effective in preventing polio infection.

But in recent years and amid the Covid disruption, the United States has fallen behind in vaccinating young people against the disease.