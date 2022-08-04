US jobless claims hit six-month high as labour demand cools

The number of people applying for unemployment assistance in the US last week reached its highest level in more than six months, amid mounting signs that the historically tight job market could cool.

In the week to July 30, there were 260,000 initial applications for the unemployed on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data from the Ministry of Labor released Thursday. That was the largest weekly count since mid-January and slightly above economists’ expectations of 259,000 claims. The claims serve as a proxy for layoffs.

Last week’s claims were revised down from 256,000 to 254,000, while the four-week average, which softens week-to-week volatility, rose to 254,750, its highest since November.

Economists at Oxford Economics said there was a risk that unemployment benefit claims would continue to rise as labor market conditions cool, but added that this should not be a cause for concern.

“We don’t expect a sharp increase from current levels anytime soon as demand for labor continues to outpace supply,” said Oxford chief economist Nancy Vanden Houten.

Companies in several sectors, including technology, digital assets and retail, have announced hiring delays and layoffs in recent weeks amid rising inflation and higher input costs.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it would cut about 200 business positions in various departments as part of a restructuring. It comes after the company issued its second profit warning in just over two months and has resorted to aggressive price cuts as high inflation hits consumer demand for goods.

Brokerage Robinhood called the “extremely challenging macro environment” when it said earlier this week it would lay off nearly a quarter of its staff — about 780 employees — as the retail boom lose momentum due to a decline in customer activity. This follows a 9 percent reduction in full-time staff in April.

Streaming platform Netflix, social media company Twitter and electric car maker Tesla have also all announced layoffs in recent weeks, while tech giants Meta and Alphabet announced they would be slowing their hiring for the rest of the year.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey published by the Labor Department earlier this week, demand for U.S. workers fell in June, with the number of job openings falling from 11.3 million in May to 10.7 million. Despite the decline, the number of laid-off workers at 1.3 million has changed little and the number of workers who voluntarily quit their jobs at 4.2 million in June is still above pre-coronavirus levels, even as the economy slows.

The rise in claims may be an early sign of declining labor demand, but it is not yet a concrete signal, Joshua Shapiro, chief US economist at MFR, said in a note. While companies face cost cuts, “they recognize how difficult it is to attract and retain qualified employees.”

The number of Americans actively receiving unemployment assistance was 1.42 million in the week ending July 23. Last week’s figure was revised to 1.37 million from 1.36 million.

According to a Bloomberg survey, economists expect the unemployment rate to remain stable at 3.6 percent when the July employment report is released tomorrow.