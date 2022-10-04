US job vacancies plunge by more than 1mn in sign of cooling economy

US employers cut more than 1 million job openings in August, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to cool the economy are beginning to hit the job market.

The monthly drop was the second strongest in two decades of data, eclipsed only in April 2020, when widespread lockdowns froze hiring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers come ahead of the release of official jobs data on Friday, which will be closely watched by investors for their influence on how the US central bank will continue its campaign to stamp out inflation, which is near the highest level in four years. reached decades.

The number of job openings, a measure of labor demand, was 10.05 million, according to data released Tuesday by the US Labor Department, representing more than 1.1 million fewer job offers than in July.

It was one of the largest one-month job cuts in two decades of data analyzed by the Financial Times, second only to the 1.2 million drop reported in April 2020 after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

While other parts of the US economy have slowed, the labor market has remained warm, putting upward pressure on inflation. But other figures from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (Jolts) released Tuesday also indicated that the labor market could be slowing.

The number of employees who voluntarily quit their jobs has fallen in recent months, but had changed little by August at 4.2 million. So-called shutdowns are still hovering above pre-pandemic levels, a sign that workers are confident they can find new job opportunities. Meanwhile, the ratio of vacancies to unemployed stands at 1.7, after stabilizing at two in the past six months.

“Today’s Jolts report shows some clear signs that the job market is cooling, even if it starts at a high temperature,” said Daniel Zhao, an economist at job site Glassdoor.

The decline in job openings should provide some relief for the Fed, which is in the midst of its most aggressive campaign to tighten monetary policy since the early 1980s. Last month, it implemented its third consecutive rate hike of 0.75 percentage point, raising the Federal Funds rate to a target range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent.

“[Fed chair] Jay Powell is the first to pump that number of vacancies,” said Nick Bunker, an economist for job site Indeed.

With the Fed pushing interest rates at levels that actively restrain the economy, policymakers believe the labor market is so tight that it can strike a better balance without material job losses. They are hopeful employers, who have struggled to find workers since the start of the pandemic, will be hesitant to cut workforces at a time when consumer demand is still strong.

That runs counter to the view of many Wall Street economists, who predicted that the unemployment rate will hover at or above 5 percent as the Fed continues its efforts to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target. A recession is inevitable under those circumstances, they say.

In his first public comments since becoming Fed governor, Philip Jefferson on Tuesday described the job market as “very tight” but said the supply-demand imbalance “will likely ease some.”

Powell and other officials have more directly acknowledged that the process of restoring price stability will involve “some pain”, but forecasting a recession still isn’t. However, at the press conference following the September interest rate decision, Powell admitted, “Nobody knows if this process will lead to a recession and, if so, how significant that recession would be.”

The labor department will release nonfarm wage data Friday, which economists expect the U.S. economy to add 250,000 jobs in September — possibly the smallest monthly increase this year. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.7 percent, nearly a five-decade low.

“We’re still seeing employers hiring workers, so there’s still some dynamism in this job market,” Bunker said. “It’s just that the speed has come back a little bit.”