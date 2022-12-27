US Investigates How $372 Million in Hack Hours Vanished After FTX Bankruptcy

By Jacky
By Ava Benny-Morrison | Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that siphoned off more than $370 million from FTX just hours after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy last month.

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into the stolen assets that is separate from the fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a person familiar with the case. US authorities managed to freeze some of the stolen funds, the person confirmed. However, the frozen assets only make up a fraction of all the loot.

It’s unclear whether the infiltration was an inside job, as Bankman-Fried suggested in interviews before his arrest, or the work of an opportunistic hacker eager to exploit vulnerabilities in a failing company. The conduct could constitute a charge related to computer fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The amount stolen is considerably less than the billions of dollars Bankman-Fried is accused of embezzling while he ran FTX. Authorities say the 30-year-old founder, who is currently on bail and lives in California, fraudulently raised $1.8 billion from investors and used FTX funds to place high-risk bets on the Alameda Research hedge fund and to hedge personal expenses.

Spokesmen for the Department of Justice and the Manhattan US Attorney’s office declined to comment.

FTX’s new CEO, John J Ray III, revealed on November 12 that there was “unauthorized access” to FTX’s assets a day earlier, the same day the estate filed for bankruptcy.

The investigation is led by the Justice Department’s National Crypto Enforcement Team, a network of prosecutors focused on investigations of digital assets, a person familiar with the case said. The team is working with Manhattan federal prosecutors in charge of the sweeping criminal investigation that led to Bankman-Fried’s arrest this month.

The amount withdrawn from FTX by the unknown actor was about $372 million, according to the bankruptcy filings. Authorities managed to freeze funds on certain platforms because those outlets cooperated with law enforcement, the person confirmed. That is not always the case, especially with foreign exchanges.

