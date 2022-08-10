US insists it will operate around Taiwan despite pressure from China

The Biden administration pledges to continue navigating warships through the Taiwan Strait and to conduct air operations in the region in response to Chinese military exercises that US officials say are evolving into a long-term strategy of heightened military pressure on the island.

Government officials said they did not want to escalate the tense confrontation, which China says was sparked by President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week. But in interviews and public statements, US and Taiwanese officials made it clear that they now believe that China has used Ms. Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to ramp up its operations to intimidate Taiwan in the coming months or years, and perhaps the timetable of its plans. for establishing control over the island’s 23 million residents, just like in Hong Kong.

In a few weeks, officials said, the US Navy plans to allow ships to pass through the Taiwan Strait, ignoring China’s recent claim that it controls the entire waterway. Officials said they would not send the Ronald Reagan, the Japan-based aircraft carrier, because it would be too provocative.