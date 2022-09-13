US inflation rate exceeds forecast

US inflation was higher than forecast in August, keeping the Federal Reserve under pressure for a sharp rate hike this month.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent for the month, ahead of economists’ expectations for a 0.1 percent decline, as a decline in energy costs failed to fully offset gains in services and other spending categories.

The figures, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, also contrasted with July, when prices did not rise from the previous month.

On an annual basis, headline inflation stands at 8.3 percent, down from 8.5 percent in July, but still near its four-decade high. Economists expected a reading of 8.1 percent.

Financial markets shook in response to higher-than-expected inflation rates. The S&P 500 on Wall Street fell 2.3 percent shortly after Tuesday’s opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite, which is full of tech companies that are more sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, fell 3.1 percent.

In government bond markets, the yield on the 2-year US Treasury, which is more sensitive to policy expectations, rose to 0.16 percentage points to 3.73 percent, after trading at 3.52 percent before the release of inflation data.

“We don’t really see anything here that would make the Fed want to choose a slower pace of rate hikes this month,” said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



The surprising jump came despite the decline in gasoline prices in recent months. Earlier this summer, they hit a record $5 a gallon earlier in the summer following a jump in oil prices following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The current national average is $3.70, according to the American Automobile Association.

Once energy and food prices disappeared, however, the core CPI continued to climb. Between July and August, it rose 0.6 percent, representing an annual increase of 6.3 percent. That is more than the 5.9 percent in the previous period.

The latest CPI report is the latest big data release before the US central bank’s next policy meeting, at which officials are expected to implement a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike.

That will raise the Federal Funds rate to a new target range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent. By the end of the year, futures markets are suggesting that the key interest rate will hover between 3.75 percent and 4 percent.

Gasoline prices fell 10.6 percent in August, leading to a 5 percent drop in overall energy prices. Airfare prices fell 4.6 percent, after falling 7.8 percent in July, while used car prices also fell.

However, a 0.7 percent increase in lodging costs offset these declines. They are up 6.2% year-on-year. Food prices rose 0.8 percent, after jumping from 1.1 percent in July, translating into an annual increase of 11.4 percent.

As a result of higher prices in the transportation services and medical care sectors, non-energy services inflation rose 0.6 percent, or 6.1 percent higher than the same time last year.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



In recent weeks, Fed policymakers have reaffirmed their determination to bring inflation under control, highlighting the risks associated with the persistence of price pressures.

Recommended

Failure to curb inflation and raise expectations of future price increases will likely mean more economic pain later on, chairman Jay Powell and vice chairman Lael Brainard warned last week.

Now that petrol prices have fallen, expectations about future inflation have also fallen. Facts issued The New York branch of the Fed on Monday showed that households now expect inflation to reach 5.7 percent in a year, from 6.2 percent.

Policymakers fear that this downward trend will not continue, especially if energy prices rise later this year. Finance Minister Janet Yellen warned of that possibility this weekend, citing concerns about a widespread deficit across Europe as the bloc stops buying oil from Russia.

Christopher Waller, a governor on the Federal Open Market Committee, said Friday that he supported “another significant hike” in key interest rates at the September meeting. He noted that the resilience of the US economy and the strength of the labor market gave the Fed “the flexibility to be aggressive” in its fight against inflation.

US President Joe Biden is expected to host an event at the White House on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — a package of measures passed by Congress in August that includes incentives for clean energy and some higher taxes on taxes. the rich and large corporations. While economists don’t believe the legislation will have an immediate effect on inflation, it could ease price pressures in the longer term.

High inflation has dogged the economic recovery for months, giving Republicans an advantage en route to the midterm elections in November.