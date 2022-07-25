US infections down 15% over past week to 123,367 per day

Covid cases and deaths continue to plummet in America, just as many feared the burgeoning BA.5 variant would spark a similar summer surge to the nation in previous years.

The country currently has an average of 123,367 new cases per day, a 15 percent drop over the past seven days. This almost matches the 16 percent drop in deaths in the same week-long period, now down to 443 a day.

Recent increases in the number of cases have been attributed to the BA.5 Omicron variant. The highly contagious strain is believed to be able to evade immunity from a previous Covid infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that it accounts for 78 percent of infections in America.

Despite these declines for the case, some officials are preparing to roll back Covid measures to tackle the BA.5 variant — with Los Angeles reducing its indoor mask mandate late this week and schools in San Diego requiring indoor masks. have during the summer programming .

The BA.5 variant is feared by health officials as the most transmissible version of the virus to emerge in the US to date.

It is also immune-evasive and can bypass the protection a person may have against a previous Covid infection. Experts believe that a person can be re-infected with BA.5 within weeks of recovering from another version of the Omicron variant.

This is a potentially worrying prospect that is changing the understanding of many of the pandemic.

BA.5 has grown rapidly in its prevalence across America and now accounts for nearly four out of every five cases in the US

While this has led to an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, experts are not yet panicking and believe the introduction of more Covid shots could be what is needed to stop the spread.

“The good news here is our tools, our vaccines if you’re up to date, if you’ve been vaccinated recently…if you’re getting treatments, they continue to work very well,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, told ABC’s This Week last weekend.

“This is a concern, but we know how to handle it.”

He noted that people over the age of 50 — who are most at risk from the virus — should get their fourth vaccine dose if they haven’t already.

The injections, the second booster after the original two-dose schedule of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, were made available earlier this year in an effort to bolster protection for the most vulnerable to the virus.

“If you’re 50 years old or older, if you haven’t had a chance this year in 2022, it’s absolutely crucial that you get one now, it will provide a high level of protection,” Jha said.

America has not introduced a new shot to its arsenal either. On Tuesday, CDC officials signed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Novavax vaccine in all Americans age 18 and older.

The highly anticipated shots are the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccines to hit the US market, although they may already be outdated.

These jabs are formulated to fight the original Wuhan strain of the virus that took the world by storm in early 2020.

In the time since the virus has mutated to evade much of the protection against infection offered by vaccines tailored to that strain.

While there is hope that the Novavax injection will still be effective against the newer Omicron strains, the FDA has already made it clear that it wants reformulated Covid shots this fall that are tailored to newer strains.

Some also doubt that these shots will ever be necessary. Although newer strains of the virus can evade immunity to infection, vaccinated individuals are still believed to have strong protection against severe hospitalization or death.

He said it’s absolutely crucial to get a boost when you’re over 50. But that extra protection is a weak boost of immunity against the current strain, as the booster vaccine given against the original Wuhan strain is,” Dr. Marty Makary, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University, wrote to DailyMail.com.

“It’s important that Dr. Jha once again supports the big Pharma story by denying the fact that natural immunity offers strong protection against serious diseases.’

‘Dr. Jha fails to remind people that Omicron poses no significant public health risk to the vast majority of Americans other than from cold symptoms,” he added.

The BA.5 variant (dark green) now accounts for 78% of Covid cases in the US and is rapidly outpacing other forms of the virus. The previously dominant BA 2.12.1 strain (red) now makes up less than 10% of active cases, according to the CDC

The BA.5 variant (dark green) accounts for between 70% and 80% of sequenced COVID-19 infections in each region of America

As BA.5 has grown, other variants have been pushed to the margins. The BA 2.12.1 variant that was dominant just a few weeks ago now accounts for just nine percent of US cases. The BA.2 ‘stealth’ variant has almost completely disappeared so far.

BA.4, discovered around the same time as BA.5 in South Africa, makes up 13 percent of US cases, the CDC reports.

The new dominant variety has spread fairly evenly across the country, making up between 70 and 80 percent of the succession of cases in every region of America.

Fears of the BA.5 variant have bizarrely forced some officials to reintroduce mask orders in recent weeks.

In San Diego, school officials released a letter last week announcing that masks will now be mandatory for the rest of the summer programming.

“If your student participates in a summer school or other summer enrichment program, please send them to school or its program wearing a mask,” officials wrote.

“If they don’t have one, masks are provided. Students and staff will only have to wear their masks indoors.’

The news has left many parents concerned that their children may have to wear masks again in schools when the school year resumes in August.

“The news that mask mandates are returning in LA and San Diego is extremely disturbing. As the world continues with COVID panic, California is on the decline. It is cruel and unscientific to keep children, the people least at risk and least likely to transmit the virus, masked,” Kira Davis, a California mother running for the school board in nearby Orange County, told the DailyMail .com.

“This is just an effort to keep schools in a state of emergency and keep those pandemic dollars flowing. Parents and those who care about our students should urge their local school to immediately pass resolutions opposing the return of these ridiculous mandates. It is now clear that in CA none of this ends until we demand it.

“Parents in my district, which is sandwiched between LA and San Diego, are outraged. Many have told me that if our schools return to mandate, they will not return their children in the fall.”

Makary notes that many of the masks people have at home are probably useless against the virus. Growing research shows that both fabrics and surgical masks do not have the necessary fit or filtration to properly prevent the spread of Covid.