US, Indonesia and Australia hold live-fire drill amid China tensions

Soldiers from the US, Indonesia and Australia took part in a live fire drill on Friday, part of the annual joint combat exercises on the island of Sumatra, amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In total, more than 5,000 employees from the US, Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore will participate in this year’s Super Garuda Shield exercises, making it the largest since its inception in 2009.

The extensive exercises are seen by China as a threat. Chinese state media has accused the US of building an Indo-Pacific alliance similar to NATO to limit China’s growing military and diplomatic influence in the region.

The United Kingdom, Canada, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and East Timor also sent observers to the exercises, which began early this month.

US Indo-Pacific commander, Admiral John C. Aquilino, said the 14 countries involved in the training are showing their stronger ties as China becomes increasingly assertive in claiming virtually the entire South China Sea and conducts exercises that support it. threaten self-ruled Taiwan.









“The destabilizing actions of the People’s Republic of China, as applied to the threatening activities and actions against Taiwan, is exactly what we are trying to avoid,” he said at a joint press conference with Indonesian army chief General Andika Perkasa in Baturaja, a coastal town. in the province of South Sumatra.

“We will continue to provide a free and open Indo-Pacific and be ready when we need to respond to any contingencies,” Aquilino said.

Indonesia and China have generally positive ties, but Jakarta has expressed concern about what it sees as Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

Despite its official position as a non-claiming state in the disputed South China Sea, Indonesia has been “dragged” in the territorial dispute since 2010 after China claimed part of Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone in the northern region of the Natuna Islands. said Connie. Rahakundini Bakrie, a security analyst at the University of Indonesia.

The edge of the exclusive economic zone overlaps Beijing’s unilaterally proclaimed “nine-dash line” marking its claims in the South China Sea.

Increased activities of Chinese coast guard vessels and fishing boats in the area have upset Jakarta, prompting the Indonesian Navy to conduct a major exercise in July 2020 in the waters around Natuna in the southern part of the South China Sea.

Indonesia sees the current exercises with the US as a deterrent to the defense of the Natuna Islands, while for Washington the exercises are part of efforts to forge a united front against China’s military build-up in the South China Sea, said Bakrie.

“Indonesia wants to send the message that it is fully prepared for any very intense conflict in the South China Sea area,” she said.

The joint combat exercises will end on Sunday.

