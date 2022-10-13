US husband trolled on TikTok for being 'too ugly' and 'punching' in videos next to his 'hot wife'

A man who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his ‘hot wife’ has hit back at trolls in a series of videos on his fast-growing TikTok page.

Scott, from Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine, from the Philippines, have been together for five years after she messaged him on Facebook in 2017, thinking he was someone else.

After several conversations, the couple began a long-distance relationship.

Scott from the US (left) and his now-wife Divine from the Philippines (right) have received nasty comments from strangers on TikTok over their difference in looks. The couple have been together for five years after Divine messaged Scott on Facebook in 2017, thinking he was someone else

In November 2017, Scott visited Divine in the Philippines for the first time and later proposed to her. They continued their long-distance relationship for four years until Divine moved to the United States and the couple married.

In 2021, they started posting videos on TikTok about their relationship, but hundreds of cruel followers refuse to believe that they ‘could ever be together’.

Many assume that Divine is only with Scott because he ‘has money’ or to get a ‘green card’ and stay in the US.

The loved-up couple continued their long-distance relationship for four years until Divine moved to the US and the couple got married. Regarding the hurtful comments, Scott told Truly: ‘Because you keep seeing the same thing over and over again. There’s just no effect anymore’

‘Before I met Divine, life was pretty boring. My life was completely at a standstill,’ Scott said on a YouTube video by Truly.

Scott said he suffers from a chronic autoimmune disease called scleroderma that started when he was 13 and ‘transformed’ his appearance, but it is ‘not expected to get worse’.

Regarding the hurtful comments, he said: ‘Because you keep seeing the same thing over and over again. There is just no effect anymore.

‘We’re just two normal people…there’s always going to be someone out there who doesn’t want to think about it (your looks),’ he said, and Divine couldn’t agree more.

Divine said it’s ‘hurtful’ to think others think she’s only with Scott for financial reasons, and she claims that couldn’t be further from the truth.

During their long-distance relationship, Scott flew from Texas to the Philippines a number of times after proposing to Divine in 2017 (pictured in 2017)

While the couple is happily married, they have been met with nasty comments from strangers.

In a TikTok video that has amassed 14,000 views, the couple listed the ‘weirdest questions’ they’ve been asked by strangers on the internet.

From ‘are you a real couple?’ to ‘are you sexually active?’ and ‘does your wife ever wash her hair?’, the haters aren’t holding back.

In response to the comments, the couple writes some snarky remarks to lighten the hate.

Based on her appearance, another person assumed Divine was ‘very young’, but in a TikTok video, Scott said with a laugh: ‘Don’t let your eyes deceive you, she’s way older than you think she is .’

Scott said Divine ‘freaked out’ when he proposed and said ‘yes’ (left). While the couple is happily married, many have questioned the authenticity of their relationship (right, pictured now)

“When you’re at work I doubt she’s loyal to you,” one person wrote in the comments of a video.

‘This girl must be mad using him. The sad thing is he doesn’t realize it, another noted, and a third said: ‘Bro, there’s no way he’s hitting it.’

Another said: ‘Where’s wifie’s wedding ring?’

Many assume that Divine is only with Scott because he ‘has money’ or to get a ‘green card’ and stay in the US

Despite this, the couple is oblivious to the hurtful comments. They also have a number of fans who say the hate should ‘get a life’

But the couple doesn’t just receive hate, they have a number of fans who seem to support their relationship.

‘Wow, you are both so handsome! Very nice couple,’ wrote one person.

Another said: ‘It’s you [an] adorable couple.’

A third clapped back at the haters, saying: ‘Why are you so bothered by what they post on THEIR account? Get a life.’