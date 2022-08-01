US House Speaker Pelosi departs for Asia tour amid US-China tensions over Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to embark on Monday on an Asia tour that has been shrouded in secrecy following an escalation of tensions with China over Taiwan.

It is not yet known whether Pelosi will make a stop on the island, AFP journalists saw a motorcade that would transport her in Singapore, where she will meet the Prime Minister and the President.

The US Chamber of Commerce in Singapore has also listed Pelosi as attending a cocktail reception later Monday.

Her Asia itinerary also includes Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, but a possible visit to Taiwan has dominated attention in the run-up.

Reports of a plan to visit the island have enraged Beijing and even sparked unrest in the White House with President Joe Biden trying to lower temperatures with China.

Beijing sees self-governed Taiwan as its territory – which will one day be taken, by force if necessary – and has increasingly warned it would view a visit from Pelosi as a major provocation.

Pelosi’s office finally confirmed her Asia trip in a statement on Sunday when her plane was airborne, following days of speculation in the US media and the speaker refusing to confirm her itinerary.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said, referring to Asia-Pacific.

“Our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further promote our shared interests and values.”

Taiwan was not mentioned in the statement.

But visits by US politicians and officials to Taiwan are usually kept secret until delegations land due to sensitivities with Beijing.

Pelosi is joined by House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks, as well as members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Armed Services Committee.

Separately, thousands of Indonesian and US troops began a two-week joint military exercise on Monday.

Washington has said the exercises are not targeting any country, although the United States and its allies have expressed growing concern about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific.

‘The wrong target’

Taiwan’s 23 million residents have long lived with the possibility of invasion, but that threat has increased under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The United States is pursuing a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about whether it would intervene militarily if China invaded.

While diplomatically recognizing Beijing over Taipei, it also supports Taiwan’s democratic government and opposes any forced change in the island’s status.

US officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan to show support, but a Pelosi trip would be more eye-catching than in recent history.

As Speaker of the House, she is third in line for the US presidency and one of the most powerful politicians in the country.

The last Speaker of the House to visit was Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Biden and Xi had a tense phone conversation last week that was clouded by disagreements over Taiwan.

Xi issued an oblique warning to the United States not to play with fire over the island.

The feverish speculation about Pelosi’s plans in Taiwan has coincided with an increase in military activity across the region, highlighting the flammability of the issue.

US officials have tried to downplay the significance of a visit to Pelosi and urged calm from Chinese leaders.

Kharis Templeman, a Taiwanese expert at the Hoover Institution, said Beijing “misread US politics and screwed up their signaling” with his intense response.

“They have chosen the wrong target. Biden has no control over the president or any other member of Congress,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“They drew the line at the Speaker of the House, during a visit that is rich in symbolism but of limited practical value. And now it will be politically costly for Pelosi not to go, or for Xi not to do something dramatic.” react.”

In Taiwan, opinions are divided over the prospect of a visit to Pelosi, but figures from both the ruling party and the main opposition have said the island should not give in to Chinese pressure.

“If Pelosi were to cancel or postpone the trip, it would be a win for the Chinese government and for Xi, as it would demonstrate that the pressure it exerted has achieved some desired effects,” said Hung Chin-fu, of Taiwan’s National Assembly. Cheng Kung. University, AFP told.

