US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite Chinese warnings

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday and began a visit Beijing had warned her not to take as it would undermine Sino-US relations.

Live television footage shows the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew a US military plane to Songshan Airport in Taipei, was greeted upon arrival by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

“Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan is a tribute to America’s unwavering commitment to support Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing.

“America’s solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million people is more important than ever today as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

China claims self-government Taiwan as its own, and a foreign ministry spokesman earlier this week said any visit by Pelosi would be “a gross meddling in China’s internal affairs” and warned that “the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by.” ” .

Pelosi was on a tour of Asia with announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

