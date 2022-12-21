US home sales fell by nearly 8% in November, extending longest streak of falling sales in 23 years

Existing home sales in the US fell again in November, marking the tenth month in a row that the market fell, extending the longest streak of falling sales in 23 years.

Sales of existing homes fell by 7.7 percent in November compared to October National Association of Brokers – Sales in November fell by a whopping 35.4 percent year-on-year.

The NAR added that the current 10-month series of declines is the longest ever recorded in data stretching back to 1999.

Existing home sales fell about 37 percent from their recent peak in January.

30-year mortgage rates, which surpassed 7 percent in the first weeks of November, eventually fell to about 6.7 percent, down 6.9 percent from October.

The current rate remains more than double the 3.1 percent it was at the end of 2021.

The hike in mortgage rates that has increased expected monthly payments by hundreds of dollars has driven many potential buyers out of the market.

Home prices are up 3.5 percent from last November, when it was $353,900, to $370,700, but have fallen since peaking at $413,000 in June.

NAR’s chief economist, Lawrence Yun, said the newly released numbers “clearly reflect this rapid rise in mortgage rates.”

As the Central Bank continues to raise interest rates to curb inflation, the housing market continues to cool.

Slowed economic growth in home purchases, including renovations, furniture and landscaping, in addition to actual home buying, is a key premise of the Federal Reserve’s plan to slow down the US economy.

The Fed has recently indicated it will continue to raise rates through 2023, and the federal funds rate, currently at 4.25-4.5 percent, is likely to reach a range of 5-5.25 percent by the end of 2023. Current interest rates are the highest in 15 years.

The Wall Street Journal notes that because homes are typically under contract one to two months before closing, data on home sales in November largely reflects purchases made in September and October.

While higher mortgage rates depress some demand from homebuyers, supply is also being affected by discouraging homeowners who lock in purchases at lower rates from listing their homes.

Technically, the number of homes for sale has risen since around this time last year as homes have been on the market longer.

“We have a strange market where there are fewer buyers and fewer transactions, but because of the limited supply, multiple listings are still happening and homes are still selling fairly quickly,” Yun said.

At the end of November, there were 1.14 million homes for sale or under contract, a decrease of 6.6 percent compared to October and an increase of 2.7 percent compared to November 2021.

At the end of November, if the current purchasing rate continues, there was a supply of homes on the market for 3.3 months.

The standard home sold in November stayed on the market for 24 days, compared to three weeks in October, according to NAR.

At 28 percent, the share of first-time buyers was equal to October and one percentage point lower than in September. Cash transactions accounted for 26 percent of purchases, also the same as in October, and up from 24 percent in November last year.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose above 7 percent in October for the first time since 2002. During the first weeks of November, the rate remained in that zone before falling back to the 6 percent region.

Yun thinks 30-year mortgage rates could fall to about 5.5 percent in the spring or summer of next year. If that’s the case, “I think the housing market will see a steady uptick in terms of sales activity,” he said.

His belief is linked to the prediction that an increase in apartment building construction will lead to a drop in rents, which will lower inflation somewhat. In turn, if the Fed eases its rate hike campaign, mortgage rates could fall as well.