US home prices fall for 4th month, California metros have 3 of the biggest drops

The US housing market continued to fall for a fourth straight month in October, with metropolitan areas in California having three of the biggest falls in the country.

Higher mortgage rates and concerns about the economy rattled buyers and sellers, sending the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller price index for 20 key metro areas falling 0.8% since September, the fourth monthly decline. consecutive. The 20-city Case-Shiller Index, which is a three-month moving average of activity, is down 4.6% since May but is still up 9.2% in 12 months.

Here’s how prices have fared in the 20 metro areas over the past four months, ranked by the size of their percentage drop…

San Francisco: 13% less than the maximum price, but 0.6% more in 12 months.

Seattle: Decline of 12.2% against the maximum value, but increase of 4.5% in 12 months.

San Diego: Decline of 8.5% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.5% in 12 months.

Denver: Decrease of 6.7% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.9% in 12 months.

Los Angeles-Orange County: Decrease of 6.6% against the maximum value, but increase of 6.6% in 12 months.

Phoenix: Decline of 5.9% against the maximum value, but increase of 9.6% in 12 months.

Dallas: Decline of 5.6% against the maximum value, but increase of 13.5% in 12 months.

Las Vegas: Decreases 5.4% compared to the peak, but increases 9.4% in 12 months.

Portland: Decline of 5.2% against the maximum value, but increase of 5.4% in 12 months.

Boston: Decline of 4.0% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.6% in 12 months.

Washington: Decline of 3.6% against the maximum value, but increase of 6.0% in 12 months.

Detroit: Decrease of 2.9% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.0% in 12 months.

Minneapolis: Decline of 2.7% against the maximum value, but increase of 5.9% in 12 months.

Charlotte: Decline of 2.4% against the maximum value, but increase of 15.0% in 12 months.

Miami: Decrease of 2.1% against the maximum value, but increase of 21.0% in 12 months.

Tampa: Decline of 2.1% against the maximum value, but increase of 20.5% in 12 months.

Atlanta: It falls 1.9% against the maximum value, but increases 14.9% in 12 months.

cleveland: It falls 1.8% against the maximum value, but increases 8.7% in 12 months.

chicago: It falls 1.6% against the maximum value, but increases 8.9% in 12 months.

NY: Decline of 1.5% against the maximum value, but increase of 9.3% in 12 months.

The market began to slow earlier this year when the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate, aimed at easing high inflation that has been driven in part by skyrocketing housing costs. .

Rates on 30-year fixed mortgages hit 7.08% in October, and again in November, though they have since retreated, Freddie Mac data shows. With borrowing costs roughly double what were at the beginning of the year, and inflation leaves fewer savings for a down payment, home buyers have withdrawn. Sellers are also reluctant to list their properties, yet homes that are on the market are delayed and given discounts as demand plummets.

“As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, mortgage financing continues to be a drag on home prices,” Craig Lazzara, managing director of S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement Tuesday. “Given the continuing outlook for a challenging macroeconomic environment, prices may continue to weaken.”

Bloomberg and Jonathan Lansner of Southern California News Group contributed to this report.