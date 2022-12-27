US home prices fall for 4th month, California metros have 3 of the biggest drops

By Jacky
The US housing market continued to fall for a fourth straight month in October, with metropolitan areas in California having three of the biggest falls in the country.

Higher mortgage rates and concerns about the economy rattled buyers and sellers, sending the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller price index for 20 key metro areas falling 0.8% since September, the fourth monthly decline. consecutive. The 20-city Case-Shiller Index, which is a three-month moving average of activity, is down 4.6% since May but is still up 9.2% in 12 months.

Here’s how prices have fared in the 20 metro areas over the past four months, ranked by the size of their percentage drop…

San Francisco: 13% less than the maximum price, but 0.6% more in 12 months.

Seattle: Decline of 12.2% against the maximum value, but increase of 4.5% in 12 months.

San Diego: Decline of 8.5% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.5% in 12 months.

Denver: Decrease of 6.7% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.9% in 12 months.

Los Angeles-Orange County: Decrease of 6.6% against the maximum value, but increase of 6.6% in 12 months.

Phoenix: Decline of 5.9% against the maximum value, but increase of 9.6% in 12 months.

Dallas: Decline of 5.6% against the maximum value, but increase of 13.5% in 12 months.

Las Vegas: Decreases 5.4% compared to the peak, but increases 9.4% in 12 months.

Portland: Decline of 5.2% against the maximum value, but increase of 5.4% in 12 months.

Boston: Decline of 4.0% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.6% in 12 months.

Washington: Decline of 3.6% against the maximum value, but increase of 6.0% in 12 months.

Detroit: Decrease of 2.9% against the maximum value, but increase of 7.0% in 12 months.

Minneapolis: Decline of 2.7% against the maximum value, but increase of 5.9% in 12 months.

Charlotte: Decline of 2.4% against the maximum value, but increase of 15.0% in 12 months.

Miami: Decrease of 2.1% against the maximum value, but increase of 21.0% in 12 months.

Tampa: Decline of 2.1% against the maximum value, but increase of 20.5% in 12 months.

Atlanta: It falls 1.9% against the maximum value, but increases 14.9% in 12 months.

cleveland: It falls 1.8% against the maximum value, but increases 8.7% in 12 months.

chicago: It falls 1.6% against the maximum value, but increases 8.9% in 12 months.

NY: Decline of 1.5% against the maximum value, but increase of 9.3% in 12 months.

