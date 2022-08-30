US home price growth will stall COMPLETELY by 2023, Goldman Sachs warns

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Home price growth in the US is expected to come to a complete halt in 2023 as buyer demand dwindles and the market remains oversaturated with inventories.

The forecast was issued by economists at Goldman Sachs, who said some regions are very likely to see prices fall, albeit not by a large amount. The median home price in the US was $525,000 in the second quarter.

“We expect house price growth to come to a complete halt, averaging 0% by 2023,” Goldman said in a study led by economist Jan Hatzius, “While direct declines in national house prices are possible and for some regions seem quite likely, large declines seem unlikely.”

The study found that the recent period of rising house prices coupled with the easing of the pandemic-induced demand boom has driven home buyers off the market, according to Bloomberg.

“Existing home sales and building permits have fallen more sharply this year in regions where they rose the most in the beginning of the pandemic,” Goldman said, “suggesting the recent declines also reflect the partial pullback of a pandemic-related boost in demand.” to homes.’

Average home prices in the US have risen steadily since the pandemic, rising sharply from early 2021 through the second quarter of 2022.

In 2021, average home sales prices rose from $418,600 in the first quarter to $440,600 in the second quarter and then $473,000 in the third quarter. This year they are up from $514,100 in Q1 to $525,000. in the second quarter – but analysts think growth is now leveling off, and others have even forecast later declines.

The research comes as the Federal Reserve has warned that interest rates — pushed up in the fight against rising inflation — are likely to continue rising and remain high for “a considerable amount of time,” said Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Goldman’s forecast mirrors predictions from other economists, including one from Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, who found that prices will not only stabilize, but could fall by as much as 20% as the recession deepens, according to Fortune.

The news is particularly bad for people who have bought homes in what Fortune calls “bubbly” markets, with Boise in Idaho, Charlotte in North Carolina and Austin in Texas all being called the most overvalued markets.

But a total of 180 other areas in the US have properties that are considered overvalued, many of which are highly desirable.

They include LA, Orlando, Seattle and Indianapolis, where real estate is estimated to be 30 percent overvalued.

Homes in Houston are about 34.5 percent overvalued, while homes in Montana are 25 percent overvalued.

Picturesque Bend in Oregon — regularly named one of the best places to live in the United States — has 43.8 percent overvalued homes, according to Moody’s, while Billings in Montana is 25 percent overvalued.

A Florida Atlantic University study also bolstered Goldman’s forecast and found that housing premiums — the price homes were expected to sell at the price they actually sold for — fell in 27 major metropolitan areas across the country.

Goldman Sach economist Jan Hatzius predicted US home price growth will stop completely by 2023

“This is a sign that places are reaching the top of the cycle and that prices are now returning to normal,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida International University.

The exception to that rule appeared to be Florida, with the study finding that premiums increased during the summer in nearly every city in the state.

The forecast comes weeks after the US Central Bank raised the benchmark rate to 2.5 percent, and is expected to rise again to 3.4 percent by the end of the year as the Fed tries to tame inflation.

Those rate hikes are expected to plunge the US deeper into recession and lower real estate costs as it becomes too expensive for many to get a mortgage, causing demand to tighten.