US home mortgage rates surpass 6% for the first time since 2008

Average mortgage rates in the US have risen above 6 percent for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, demonstrating how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy of monetary tightening is driving up the cost of financing home purchases.

According to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.02 percent, compared to 5.89 percent a week ago and 2.86 percent in the same week last year. The lending benchmark has nearly doubled since January in the steepest and fastest rate hike in more than 50 years.

Rapid rises in mortgage rates follow with the Fed’s campaign to raise its own benchmark rate in an attempt to dampen rising US inflation. Futures markets predict that the central bank will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the third time in a row next week.

Higher interest rates are typically associated with slower home price increases and home sales. While price increases have slowed in recent months, prices continue to grow at a double-digit pace, driven by tight supply and determined buyers.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National House Price Index rose 18 percent in its last reading in June, down from 19.9 percent the previous month.

“While the rise in rates will continue to dampen demand and put downward pressure on home prices, inventory remains deficient,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage group. “While the declines in house prices are likely to continue, they should not be large.”

Historically high home prices and interest rate volatility are beginning to deter potential buyers after more than a year of insane buying during the pandemic.

“Consumer sentiment has fallen at a rapid pace — levels not seen in more than a decade,” said Julie Booth, chief financial officer of Rocket Cos, the largest mortgage lender in the US. “Then . . . potential home buyers are left on the sidelines.”

Some lenders, including Rocket, have begun offering special incentives to borrowers in an effort to boost demand.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales fell 5.9 percent in July from the previous month and 20 percent from a year ago. NAR said the median price was $403,800, up 10.8 percent from a year ago but down $10,000 from a record high in June.

In the week ending Sept. 9, new mortgage applications fell 1.2 percent from the week before, reflecting a decline in refinancing applications, which are down more than 80 percent over the past year. New home applications were essentially unchanged from the previous week and down 29 percent from a year ago.