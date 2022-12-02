US home buyers could soon get $1m mortgages with just a 3% deposit

More Americans will be able to get a $1 million mortgage than ever before, thanks to measures recently taken by government agencies.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced this week that the limit on home loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — the federally backed residential mortgage companies — has been raised to just over $1 million for the first time in history.

The new limit affects homebuyers looking for a million-dollar mortgage with just three percent off homes in more expensive areas like New York and Los Angeles.

According to recent data, more than 12 percent of all homes sold in October were priced at $1 million or more.

Previously, Americans had to put down a minimum of 20 percent to get a mortgage of that size.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced on Tuesday that the previous limit had been raised from $970,800 to $1,089,300

The Federal Housing and Finance Agency designates about 100 places in the U.S. as high-cost markets, eligible for the $1 million mortgage.

However, the million dollar limit does not apply to most parts of the country.

Americans who live where the cost of living is not nearly as high as in major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and New York can apply for loans of up to $726,200. That number is higher than the previous cap of $647,200.

Federal Housing Finance Agency officials have said they use a formula that takes into account things like the cost of homes in an area and the total cost of living.

The rise in capped prices will hopefully help keep more Americans away from private and non-federally backed mortgage managers.

In addition to bringing in a new crop of potential homebuyers, the new limits also expand the realm of possibilities for those in the market who had strict limits.

“For buyers, it opens up a whole new range of homes that may have previously gone over budget for a monthly mortgage payment,” Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, told the Wall Street Journal.

Despite home prices falling for the ninth consecutive month in October, home prices in the United States remain extremely high.

Officials hope the new caps will provide a nudge to those who wanted to buy but felt insecure.

Experts say the new caps expand the range of homes available to those in the market and bring in new potential homebuyers

Kate Wood, a home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet, also spoke to the Wall Street Journal and said the increase could also have a positive impact on those looking for a home amid economic uncertainty.

“Buyers aren’t getting a bargain by any means, but having to save $30,000 for a down payment — instead of $200,000 — could make a million-dollar home more attainable,” Ms. Wood said.

Many homebuyers were concerned about pulling the trigger due to the lack of homes in their price range and general concern about a potential recession.

A study published in October by Bloomberg suggested that it is almost certain that the US will enter an economic recession sometime in the next 12 months.

The economic downturn is likely to last eight months

News of the new mortgage limits comes as the median home price in the US has now fallen to $417,000, down from $450,000 in June.

That said, it may be premature to assume that real estate volatility has reached a stopping point, Realtor researchers wrote — as loan rates remain historically high despite recently easing inflation.

The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is currently 6.49 percent, up from 7.08 percent on Nov. 10.

That’s the biggest three-week drop in 14 years, but monthly payments are still about $900 a month more expensive than at this time last year.

The data serves as a stark reminder that, despite some recent calm, buyers can still struggle with affordability in a market that is markedly more expensive than a year ago.

Median home prices in the US have fallen to $417,000, a new report shows — though the authors said it may be too early to start buying

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, cautioned that while prices are an improvement from a few months ago, the combination of still high home prices and rising interest rates has left Americans with limited options.

“While prices are falling month over month, they are still up double digits from a year ago,” Hale wrote in the agency’s report, released Thursday, noting, “Now that mortgage rates are also rising , buying a house is more expensive than last year.’

Hale added that a large-scale residential real estate slowdown may be on the horizon as the unsustainable levels of affordability that have persisted since the pandemic continue to deter buyers and more homes come onto the market.

The researcher wrote: ‘We will see fewer new homes coming onto the market until the end of the year and possibly early next year.’

The new number, recorded by Realtor.com, comes as a burst of pandemic-fueled home buying has pushed the number of homes for sale to an all-time low

Hale’s grim forecast — echoed by several other prominent financiers and firms over the past week — came in at 46.8 percent more homes for sale this month compared to the same time last year.

In actual numbers, the increase means there are an additional 240,000 homes for sale on any given day this month compared to 2021.

As a record number of homes sit on the market untouched, new listings fell 17.2 percent over the year, Realtor notes, adding that due to this reduced demand, a home now typically takes 56 days to market. state – instead of the eight registered last years.