US has made ‘substantial offer’ to Russia to free Brittney Griner, Antony Blinken reveals

The United States has made Russia a “substantial” offer to release basketball star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken spoke when Griner told a Moscow court that she ignored a travel advice not to travel to Russia in February because she didn’t want to abandon her Russian teammates.

The lawmaker declined to say what the United States offered in exchange for the release of both Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in prison for espionage since 2018.

But National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby confirmed that CNN report that Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal.

Blinken confirmed that the deal also included the release of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Moscow in 2018 on charges of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison in 2020.

“We had a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly about that proposal,” Blinken told reporters, “and I will use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope it will lead us to a solution.”

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives at a hearing in Moscow on July 27. In court, she said she overlooked the United States’ travel advice and flew to Russia in February because she didn’t want to abandon her team.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan behind bars awaiting hearing after his arrest in Moscow in 2018

Griner, a US citizen who has played for a Russian basketball team in the WNBA season since 2015, was arrested at a Moscow airport on February 17 when a vape containing cannabis hashish oil was found in her bag.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia with no exceptions for medicinal treatment.

Speaking in a Russian courtroom on Wednesday, Griner explained why she flew to Russia despite travel warnings issued by the US against the country during the lead-up to the invasion of Ukraine — which began six days after her arrest.

She has previously admitted drug charges, and the ongoing trial must now decide what sentence she will face.

“It’s the most important part of the season, after the break. It’s playoffs. The whole season I’ve been working, my team has been working hard to get to a good position,” Griner said, “There was nothing that would change that for me. I didn’t want to disappoint my team.’

“I was aware of the ‘don’t fly’ advice, but like I said, there was nothing that would make me change my mind when I came back and finished my job for my team,” she continued.

Speaking in a Russian courtroom on Wednesday, Griner explained why she flew to Russia despite travel warnings issued by the US against the country during the lead-up to the invasion of Ukraine — which began six days after her arrest.

Griner, a US citizen who has played for a Russian basketball team in the WNBA season since 2015, was arrested at a Moscow airport on February 17 when a vape containing cannabis hashish oil was found in her bag.

Griner also explained why she carried the marijuana, saying she used it as a side effect-free way to soothe years of sports injuries.

“Because of my injuries I have had during my long basketball career. From my spine, no cartilage in my knee. I was in a wheelchair for four months. I broke my ankle and I also sprained my knee badly. So I was wheelchair bound,” she testified.

‘The benefits of medicinal cannabis definitely outweigh the painkillers they prescribe. The painkillers have very unpleasant side effects. Medicinal cannabis, frankly there are no side effects that are harmful to you.’

She said she accidentally put the vape in her bag while rushing to pack.

“I was recovering from COVID, the stress of packing, making sure I had my COVID tests. jet lag. And I was in a hurry and threw my things in my bag.’

The news of the offer comes as the Biden administration has come under increasing pressure from the families of Griner and Whelan, amid fears that Russia would use the Americans as leverage to reduce sanctions imposed over Ukraine’s brutal invasion. .

“It won’t help us get them home if we negotiate in public with all of you,” Kirby told reporters after announcing the offer to release Bout in exchange for Griner and Whelan.

Nor would he directly respond to the question of whether Russia had responded directly to the offer.

“I don’t want to go into the details of the negotiations,” Kirby said.

Bout, dubbed the Merchant of Death and the inspiration for Nicolas Cage’s character in the 2005 film Lord of War, is behind bars for arms trafficking.

The former Soviet officer, 55, illegally sold 700 surface-to-air missiles, thousands of cannons, high-tech helicopters and planes equipped with grenade launchers, counting the Taliban, Muammar Gaddafi and Liberian dictator Charles Taylor among his clients.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (above) said the US has made a “substantial offer” to Russia to release Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.

National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby (above) confirmed a CNN report that Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal.

Griner’s trial began on July 1, and she pleaded guilty to drug possession on July 7, saying she had no criminal intent.

“I’d like to plead guilty, Your Honor. But there was no intention. I didn’t want to break the law,” she said during her plea.

Her defense team hopes for a lenient sentence, although she could face years in prison.

Whelan’s family has been pushing top officials for years to secure his release. Pressure only mounted after the government secured the release of another naval veteran, Trevor Reed, in April in another trade with Russia.

Bout is pictured being arrested in a prison in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2009 after being arrested by US agents posing as Colombian FARC operatives

Bout inspired the character of Nicolas Cage, arms dealer Yuri Orlov, in the 2005 film Lord of War

Bout, 55, is a former translator for the Soviet military serving his sentence in Illinois after being convicted of conspiracy to murder Americans and sell illegal weapons to the Colombian FARC. Washington Post reported.

He was caught by authorities in Thailand in 2011 after a sting operation, but his arrest and conviction have long aggravated Moscow.

“Today, one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers is held accountable for his sordid past,” said former Attorney General Eric Holder after Bout’s arrest in 2011.

His infamous list of alleged clients included Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, Charles Taylor in Libya, and companies close to him helped arm the Taliban, according to the report. LA Times.

The diplomatic wrangling has all been accompanied by Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine as the backdrop, as officials still try to remain open about issues ranging from military de-conflict to attempts to get grain from Ukraine during the war.

The government has often questioned Russia’s reliability as a negotiating partner, even as it sought to secure the release of imprisoned Americans.

Days ago, a series of explosions hit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, hours after Russia and Ukraine struck a deal to allow grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Blinken said afterwards it “cast serious doubts on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to yesterday’s deal” over grain shipments.