US golfer Will Zalatoris splits with long-time caddie in the MIDDLE of a tournament

Will Zalatoris’ trip to North Carolina did not go as expected.

The same is more true of his former caddy Ryan Goble, who was sensationally relieved of his duties midway through the tournament.

Goble and Zalatoris have been working together for a number of years and are strengthening their friendship beyond the course as well.

And while issues lingered on the court, it also appears to have played a part in Goble’s departure, with the breakdown affecting not only the ball and the club, but their external relationship as well.

Will Zalatoris and his caddy, Ryan Goble, broke up after several years of success

“Ryan is a brother for life,” said Zalatoris after his third round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, NC.

“We’ve had a bit of a rough month together and it started to affect our relationship. I know guys said that when they broke up, but it really was.

“We’d love to eat and hang out together. What was going on on the course started bleeding and that’s not what you want.

“He’s an incredible friend, I love him to death and I told him to do what’s best for me.

Putting coach Josh Gregory stepped in as the 25-year-old’s interim caddy in Greensboro, NC

“It was the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career.”

Despite the difficult partnership, Zalatoris has had a successful run on the tour, despite not winning a major.

The Texas native finished second in three majors, lost at the PGA Championship in a playoff to Justin Thomas, missed by one stroke at the US Open and fell to Hideki Matsuyama at The Masters in 2021.

There may still be hope for the pair – as a caddy and golfer – with Zalatoris refusing to rule anything out.

“Like I said, nothing lasts forever and we’ll see how things go from here.”