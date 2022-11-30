US flu outbreak: 6MILLION Americans have been infected by flu and 3,000 have died

More than six million Americans have been infected with the flu and nearly 3,000 have died from the disease since October — in the worst outbreak in a decade so far.

The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also show that there have been 53,000 hospitalizations during that time.

A total of 18 states reported “very high” flu levels in the week ending Nov. 19, four more than in the previous seven-day period. New Mexico, Texas and Tennessee were the hardest hit.

The US flu season kicked off early this year, with seasonal viruses returning with a vengeance after lockdowns, face masks and other measures prevented exposure to healthy germs.

The wave of illness has also led to shortages of key drugs, including amoxicillin, the first-line pediatric medication used to treat fevers in children.

The CDC publishes weekly flu estimates on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease during the season.

The latest infection numbers are 36 percent higher than the 4.4 million cases estimated last week, and more than double the 2.8 million from two weeks ago.

The number of deaths has also risen from 1,300 recorded two weeks earlier.

The hospitalization rate was 11.3 admissions per 100,000 people in the week to Nov. 19, higher than at any other time this time of year since 2010-2011.

Flu cases are now 66 percent of the total number of infections recorded for the entire past year, when there were 9 million cases. The flu season usually runs from October to May.

Covid has accounted for 2.2 million confirmed cases since October, but the true number is likely much higher – with many missed cases due to lack of testing. The pandemic virus was also responsible for 14,000 deaths.

In 2009, America was hit by a swine flu epidemic, which caused 60 million cases, 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,500 deaths.

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other seasonal threats have been absent since 2020 after restrictions to contain Covid halted their spread.

This year Covid is still circulating but has remained at about 300,000 cases per week since early October.

But this year they returned with vengeance, spreading quickly and infecting many children for the first time.

Where has the flu gone for the past two years… The spread of the flu was greatly curbed in the first two years of the Covid pandemic. Viral interference from Covid – which stopped the spread of other viruses – combined with containment measures such as masking and restrictions on indoor events led to little spread of the virus. As a result, immunity declined in many individuals because a lack of infections meant it was not rebooted. And the youngest kids never built up immunity to seasonal threats because they weren’t exposed to good germs. This led many experts to warn that seasonal viruses could return with a vengeance this year. There were early warning signs in Australia and New Zealand – a ‘clock’ for outbreaks in the US – both of which experienced record-breaking flu seasons. Children’s hospitals there also had to deal with a wave of admissions, as is now the case in the US. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned of the rampant spread of the flu in the southern hemisphere. Some 14 states – mostly in the South – are already experiencing very high flu levels, despite it being early in the season.

Experts say flu cases are higher this year because flu was sidelined for most of the pandemic.

Even the youngest children have not built up a defense against the virus due to a lack of exposure to good germs.

Warnings of a severe flu season were issued months ago after Australia and New Zealand – which are normally precursors to outbreaks in the US – both experienced record-breaking seasons.

Canberra had recorded 65,000 cases in May this year, more than double the 30,000 recorded in 2019 the year before the pandemic began.

Children’s hospitals in the country also faced rising admissions – in a warning to the US – forcing some to divert resources away from other care.

But US officials heeded the warnings and stocked up on treatments.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is already reporting shortages of amoxicillin, an important childhood antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia, respiratory infections, and strep throat — all of which are more common after a flu infection.

Local pharmacies have also said they are not running out of Tamiflu, Augmentin – which contains amoxicillin – and Tylenol. There is also a shortage of the inhaler Albuterol.

However, the Biden administration has spent more than $5 billion bringing in bivalent Covid vaccines.

The CDC recommends that all people over the age of six months get their annual flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster shot against Covid is also offered to everyone over the age of five.

But less than 12 percent of those who qualify have signed up for the Covid jab.

Flu vaccine uptake is also lagging with 150 million doses distributed so far — 13 million less than at the same time last year.

To boost adoption, the Biden administration has launched a more than $475 million drive that will run for six weeks.