US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

CAPAS, Philippines (AP) — Truck-mounted launchers fired off missiles and US stealth fighter jets fired across the northern Philippine sky on Thursday in a combat drill that marked the latest display of US firepower in a region Washington has tried to deter. what it warns as China’s growing aggression.

The live fire drills on an artillery and bombing field in a deserted valley in Capas City north of Manila were the culmination of two weeks of combat readiness maneuvers, including fake amphibious assaults and joint coastal defense tactics involving more than 2,500 US and Philippine Marines. .

Howitzer artillery shells fired through the dusty valley hemmed in by a mountain range and hills from US and Philippine naval firing positions, some hidden by camouflage tents.

Called Kamandag — a Tagalog acronym for “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” — the military maneuvers that ended on Friday were held concurrently with combat exercises between U.S. Marines and Japanese forces on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, involving about 3,000 military personnel. were from the two sides, US military officials said.

US Major General Jay Bargeron of the Japan-based 3rd Marine Division has said the exercises were aimed at strengthening the US alliance’s defensive capabilities with the Philippines and Japan, and ensuring that “we are ready to move quickly.” respond to crises throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

“This exercise is an important opportunity to bring together the capabilities and personnel of the US and the Philippines to strengthen our combined preparedness, capability and confidence,” US Navy Lieutenant Colonel Kurt Stahl told The Associated Press.

America’s High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS rocket launchers, which recently helped Ukraine gain momentum in its war with Russia, and F-35B supersonic fighter jets were showcased in the military exercises on Wednesday and Thursday.

The HIMARS launchers fire GPS-guided missiles. Depending on the ammunition and system configuration, HIMARS can hit targets up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) away, Stahl said. The highly mobile launchers are difficult to spot for the enemy and can quickly change position after firing to escape retaliatory attacks.

While it could deliver a precision strike against critical targets such as a communications system or radar, HIMARS could also be used to prevent an enemy force from winning “on a contested stretch of coastal area,” Stahl said.

F-35B jets could also play an important role “in raising battlefield awareness” between Allied forces on the ground and in the air through a communications link and by providing details about the positions of enemy forces, he said.

Stahl echoed Philippine military officials’ comments that the regularly scheduled annual exercises were not directed against any country.

However, the combat maneuvers came at a time when Washington has more sternly warned Beijing about its increasingly assertive actions against Taiwan and rival claimant states in the South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden has said US troops will defend Taiwan if Beijing attempts to invade the self-ruled island, sparking angry protests from China.

Separately in July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s massive territorial claims in the South China Sea. He warned that Washington is obligated to defend the Philippines under a 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty if Philippine troops, ships or aircraft are attacked in the disputed waters.

The ruling was made by a tribunal set up in The Hague under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government brought China to arbitration in 2013 over the seizure of a school in the northwestern Philippines by Beijing. China did not participate, calling the arbitration decision a sham and continues to defy it.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims to the busy waterway, through which an estimated $5 trillion worth of goods passes annually and is believed to be rich in submarine gas and oil resources.

The military exercises were the first large-scale exercise between the treaty allies under newly elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June after a landslide election victory.

His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, was an outspoken critic of US security policy and fostered closer ties with China and Russia.

Early in his presidency, Duterte threatened to cut ties with Washington and frowned at military exercises with US troops that he believed could offend Beijing.

Duterte later tried to end a major defense pact that allowed large numbers of US troops to visit the Philippines for combat exercises, but withdrew his threat.

Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

