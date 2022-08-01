US FDA halts UK group’s baby formula imports over ‘modified’ paperwork

The US food safety watchdog has suspended emergency imports of baby food from a Luton-based group to help with shortages after accusing the British company of submitting amended papers to authorities in its home country.

The suspension of Global Kosher’s plans to export millions of cans of formula to the US is the latest setback in efforts to address the problems caused by the closure of a US factory and the recall of products made by a major manufacturer.

The Food and Drug Administration said it had stopped an exemption allowing Global Kosher to ship infant formulas to the US after the company submitted “an official letter from the FDA that was significantly amended to UK authorities”.

Global Kosher had applied for the export of more than 4.8 million cans of formula under a waiver scheme to resolve US shortages.

Global Kosher planned to send formula manufactured by Kendal Nutricare, a UK producer that makes the Kendamil brand and also exports directly to the country under the exemption scheme. Global Kosher had so far shipped no shipments, the FDA said.

There is no suggestion that Kendal Nutricare was involved in the amended paperwork.

Global Kosher did not respond to a request for comment.

Dylan McMahon, director of growth at Kendal Nutricare, said: “The volumes predicted by GK… [Global Kosher] were made without them being aware that we had already committed to the FDA to offer all of our available capacity to the US. In light of this, GK will not supply any product to the US.”

An employee works on the Kendamil Classic First canning line at baby food producer Kendal Nutricare © Anthony Devlin/Getty Images



The FDA’s agreement with Global Kosher, which allowed imports to the US of an initial 150,000 cans of formula, followed by monthly shipments of 1.2 million cans, was one of the largest under the Operation Fly Formula program. .

The program aims to address a crisis that began when a Michigan plant run by U.S. Abbott Laboratories was closed in February over fears of contamination.

It has now reopened but only produces specialty formulas and has not resumed production of Abbott’s best-selling baby food brand, Similac, which is extending a months-long supply shortage in the US.

The US market relies heavily on domestic production from three companies – Abbott, Reckitt Benckiser and Nestlé – with imports to the country accounting for just 2 percent of inventories, a market structure that experts say leaves the US vulnerable to shocks.

Supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and panic buying by concerned parents struggling to buy products have contributed to the shortages, forcing retailers to ration sales and leading to empty supermarket shelves.

Monthly average baby food availability at major retailers such as Amazon Fresh, Kroger and Costco fell to 50.8 percent in June, from 74 percent in January, according to DataWeave, a retailer analytics provider. It has since risen to 56.9 percent, due in part to increased imports.

The shortages have sparked a political crisis for the Biden administration, which has temporarily relaxed regulations and removed tariffs on baby food imports in a bid to boost supplies from abroad.

The FDA has so far lifted restrictions on nearly a dozen importers from flying 18.4 million cans of baby food to the US.

Steven Abrams, a professor at the University of Texas who specializes in newborn care, said it is critical that US authorities continue to support imports in the near term to address the supply crisis and improve supply chain resilience. increase in the long term.

“In March, the store shelves were completely empty – you couldn’t find a formula. I don’t think we see much of that now. But we’re still short of special needs formula, which represents about 5-10 percent of formula,” he said.

“The [import] policy is good, but it is slow. The shelves are not empty, but the choices are limited and families are still frustrated when they are looking for a certain formula.”

The FDA said in a statement that the suspension of imports from Global Kosher is not expected to affect the overall supply of “routine formula,” but the watchdog acknowledges that more work is needed to “enable parents and carers access to safe and nutritious infant formula where and when they need it”.