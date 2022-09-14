US fast food: inflation will ketchup with burger flippers soon enough

Fast food restaurants burned by red-hot inflation are turning to customers to cool down. From McDonald’s to Domino’s Pizza, major chain operators are raising menu prices and reducing portions.

So far, that hasn’t kept the guests away. That’s because an even steeper rise in grocery bills could make dining out a relative bargain. However, it will be a huge challenge to keep these price increases going, especially as more cash-strapped consumers trade.

At McDonald’s, same-store sales in the US rose nearly 4 percent in the second quarter. Earnings were primarily driven by price increases — which were in the “high single digits,” the company said. That comes after a similar percentage price increase in the first quarter.

Elsewhere, competitor Burger King has reduced the number of chicken nuggets from 10 to eight per order. Domino’s Pizza has increased the price of its popular Mix & Match delivery deal by one dollar to $6.99.

For now, McDonald’s and its ilk are taking advantage of the fact that eating out can be a better deal than cooking at home. Food prices rose 13.5 percent year-on-year in August, compared with an 8 percent increase in food prices in restaurants, according to the Labor Department. This makes the gap between the two the widest since 1974, a Lex analysis of the data shows.

The advantage of the trend is unlikely to last. Supermarket chains and grocers have noted that consumers are buying more private label brands and cheaper cuts of meat to save money. According to The Economist’s, the average cost of a Big Mac in the US in June was $5.15 Big Mac index. That is 30 percent more than ten years ago. Still, the federal minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009 at $7.25 an hour.

To put it another way, it once took a minimum wage worker 33 minutes to earn the price of a Big Mac. It now takes 43 minutes. Investors who have loaded their wallets with burgers, fries and pizza may start to feel nauseous.