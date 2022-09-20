US could face BEER shortage after a Mississippi extinct volcano providing CO2 became contaminated

Beer drinkers in the United States are staring gloomily into their pint, knowing that costs are likely to rise due to a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide — thanks in part to trouble at a Mississippi volcano.

The extinct volcano, the Jackson Dome, has been supplying carbon dioxide to the food industry since 1977.

But in recent months, the supply has been contaminated by the ingress of raw gas from a mine, meaning it cannot be used in food.

As a result, the beer industry is facing a new shortage – after problems that first surfaced in 2020, when the pandemic caused problems in the supply chain and pushed prices up.

“We’ve been doing delivery to delivery for the past few weeks and we’re definitely concerned about delivery,” said Ronn Friedlander, co-founder of Aeronaut Brewing.

A Mississippi carbon dioxide plant fed by the extinct volcano. Supply has become contaminated, exacerbating an existing shortage

Mississippi CO2 pipeline operated by Denbury is pictured

Brewing equipment within Denver Beer Company. Industry experts warn of rising prices due to carbon dioxide shortage

The Jackson Dome, an extinct volcano, is a major producer of CO2 used in the food industry

He told axios they explored ways to reduce their CO2 emissions and capture and reuse the gases released during brewing.

“We have looked at CO2 capture systems, but the lead times are five to six months, which does not solve the current supply problems,” he said.

Another factor, The Washington Post said, planned and unscheduled maintenance shutdowns at several ammonia plants that are major producers of CO2.

Axios reported that the price of carbon dioxide has quadrupled.

In July, Night Shift Brewing, based in Everett, Massachusetts, said they were forced to cut production because of the CO2 shortage.

“Last week we learned that our carbon supply has been reduced for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year until we get more,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Breweries depend on CO2 to make beer, so this was pretty bad news to get.

“It looks like this will be an issue that will affect many local breweries, so we’re probably one of many breweries facing this new threat to our business.”

The CO2 shortage is not the only problem.

According to the website Good Beer Hunting, the price of aluminum cans has risen 20 percent in one year due to inflation, while malt is up 30 percent and shipping is up 50 percent.

Labor costs have increased by 20 percent.

The government’s consumer price index shows beer prices are up 5 percent this year, but Chuck Skypeck of the Brewers Association said: WCPO that he believes prices could go higher.

The Brewers Association has established guidelines for brewers to help them get the most out of their carbon dioxide, including making sure there are no leaks in their pipes.

“Our members have faced a long line of challenges and we have found ways to overcome most of them,” said Bob Pease, president and CEO of the association.

He told The Washington Post: ‘We will try to help our members overcome these.’