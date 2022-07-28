US expected to dodge technical recession with weak second-quarter growth

The US is expected to report weak second-quarter growth on Thursday after contracting in the first three months of the year, avoiding a so-called technical recession, but still reflecting a slowdown in the economy.

A Bloomberg survey of economists found that the median estimate of annual growth is 0.5 percent, or a 0.1 percent increase from the previous quarter — the measure used by other major economies. That follows data on gross domestic product for the first quarter, showing that the US economy unexpectedly shrank by 1.6 percent.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. However, the US does not use this definition and instead relies on a determination by a group of researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research, based on a wider range of factors.

Nevertheless, two quarters of negative growth in a row could still deter markets.

The data will be released by the Department of Commerce at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The numbers come the day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points as part of an aggressive campaign to curb inflation. The sharp rate hikes implemented by the central bank in recent months are starting to slow the economy, and market participants are closely watching whether this rapid tightening will send the US into recession.

Of particular note will be the personal consumption figure, which is expected to rise 1.2 percent, compared to 1.8 percent last quarter.

Weak GDP data is unlikely to change the Fed’s calculation for the time being, economists say. In his press conference after Wednesday’s policy meeting, Chairman Jay Powell said he did not believe the US was in recession and pointed to strength in the economy, including the job market.

Evidence of a slowdown has yet to be found in US employment data, which is also used by economists to measure whether a country is in recession. The unemployment rate is stable at 3.6 percent, the lowest level since before the coronavirus outbreak.

“GDP is a measure of economic activity, but as complete as it seems. . . the labor market will be the best indicator of whether we are really heading for a recession and whether companies are really cutting back on staff,” said Gregory Daco, economist at EY-Parthenon.

Economists and investors also warn that second-quarter GDP will be distorted by corporate inventory growth, which is expected to have slowed dramatically. That’s largely because inventories grew unusually fast last year as companies restocked their shelves after supply chain bottlenecks eased with Covid-19.

“I don’t think the GDP print would affect the Fed,” said Eric Winograd, an economist at AllianceBernstein.

Despite the 0.5 percent consensus forecast, several major banks, including Barclays, Bank of America and UBS, are betting that the economy will contract for the second quarter in a row. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast, a dynamic estimate of real GDP growth based on the most current economic data, shows a 1.2 percent contraction.