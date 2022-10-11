US expat shocking by how much Australians hug each other and what it means to have a D&M

Brit also noted that Australians are more physically affectionate with each other

An American woman who recently moved Down Under has shared her shock at how loving and openly ‘vulnerable’ Australians are towards each other.

The Brit moved to Sydney earlier this year and said she ‘thought it was a joke’ when she heard about the Australian phrase ‘D and M’, which referred to a deep and meaningful conversation.

The American expat went viral with her revelations in a video posted to TikTok, where she said she heard Australians, especially men, described as more ‘socially free’ because they weren’t afraid to hug or share their feelings together.

‘Australians are just more vulnerable to other people in general. For example, there’s an Australian thing, I think it’s Australian, where you say ‘Oh, we just had a D and M’, which is deep and meaningful,’ Brit explained.

‘Like a deep and meaningful conversation. The first time I heard it I thought it was a joke and I thought it was the cutest thing ever.’

Brit was changed to the phrase ‘D and M’, which is slang for a conversation about serious topics and personal feelings, by a viewer of an earlier video she posted about the loving nature of Australians.

“Australians are so physically affectionate, like they just love to touch each other,” she said.

‘You’ve probably seen videos on the internet of Australian men hugging each other and everyone’s like ‘Woah, men showing affection’ – they’re all like that.’

The Brit said she was surprised when her Australian boyfriend was sunburned all over his back and chest and was concerned that his male colleagues were ‘hugging’ and ‘pushing him around’.

‘I was like ‘At work?’. Can you imagine in America if a bunch of guys touched each other at work? F***ing lawsuits, left and right,’ she said.

The American admitted that she doesn’t really hug her friends and family at home and is trying to get used to the new social dynamic.

‘I don’t know if I just grew up in a certain family that doesn’t touch each other a lot, and my friends too, we just didn’t like to touch each other a lot. I hardly even hug my friends and family,’ she explained.

“Here, though, everyone hugs me, everyone touches me, they just love to touch each other.”

The videos attracted a total of 567,400 views and garnered hundreds of comments, mostly from Australians amazed that closeness to their mates was not the norm around the world.

“It’s all about relationships and appreciating your friends,” said one viewer.

‘That is not normal???? WHAAAAAAAAATT,” exclaimed another.

‘Then other places are missing! Nothing better than a casual hug,” said a third, while a fourth laughed: “Handshakes literally feel more intimate to me than a quick hug.”

“Five people D and M in the bathtub at a house party is better than most therapies,” joked one Australian.

‘I’ve literally had D and Ms with people I’ve just met in smokos in pubs. It’s really so nice to be able to have real conversations with people,’ explained another.