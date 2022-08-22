US expat points out the differences between Australian and American petrol stations in viral TikTok

An American woman living in Australia has pointed out the biggest differences between gas stations in the two countries — from pre-payment at the pump to a noticeable lack of alcohol.

Katy, who lives in Queensland, said that while Aussie’s gas stations aren’t all that different from those in the US, there are a few key differences.

In a TikTok clip, Katy, passing by Ameristralia, tells her American followers what to expect when they fill up the car with gas at an Aussie servo.

Scroll down for video

An American expatriate living in Queensland has pointed out the “key” differences between Australian and American gas stations, which is not being able to buy booze and pay after you pump.

She said most gas stations in the US require customers to pay before pumping rather than afterwards, as in Australia.

‘At the pump in Australia you first get the petroleum and then you go in and pay for how much you have used. In the US they are usually paid at the pump,” she explains.

“You can also go in and pay in advance and then back to the pump and it will still dispense that much gas. There are some rare areas in the US where people pump the gas for you.”

Katy said the stores are much larger than those in Australia and even sell alcohol “or at least beer.”

“U.S. gas stations will be allowed to sell alcohol and many of them will have small cafes or places to get coffee and the like,” she said.

‘In the US it’s called a gas station. Gas is short for petrol, in Australia it’s a gas station, petrol is short for petroleum, you can also call it a servo,” Katy added.

Katy wrote Australians “get really salty about the word ‘gas'” in the clip’s caption, saying she was sure there’s “a scientific difference between gas and petroleum,” but encouraged viewers to figure it out for themselves. Search.

Gasoline vs Gas: What’s the Difference? Gasoline and gasoline are two different terms for the same fuel used in an internal combustion engine. Gasoline and gasoline are actually the same thing; just other words. These two words have the same meaning, the only difference being the places where the words are used. The term ‘gasoline’ is used in the UK, Australia, India and a few other places, while ‘gasoline’ or ‘gas for short’ is used in the United States. That is the only difference between the two terms Source: difference between.info

“Gas is sold by the gallon and gasoline by the liter. The unit is a smaller unit of measure, so keep in mind that when comparing price points,” she said adding one gallon equals about 3.79 liters.

The expat’s video has been viewed more than 255,900 times and hundreds of comments from Australians.

“Why would they sell alcohol in a place where you drive?” one Aussie wondered.

“Aussie servos can still set a cash limit and some are bigger with cafes and stuff,” argued another.

“As an Aussie I noticed a big difference with some American stations that you only had one mouthpiece and could select the quality. We have one nozzle per species’, remarks a third.

“So in the US if you want to fill up your tank but don’t know exactly how much it will cost. What are you doing,’ asked a fourth.

Many debated the difference between gasoline and gas and many argued that it is the same.

“There is no difference between gasoline and kerosene, except petroleum is the correct term,” wrote one fan.

“We call it gasoline because it’s not a gas, it’s a liquid,” joked a second.

“Most cars run on petrol, some cars run on gas (LPG),” replied another.

In another video, Katy shared her confusion over Australian crunchy flavors as she browsed the snack aisle at Coles.

She caught the attention of thousands online after admitting she had “no idea” what certain flavors of potato chips taste like.

In a now viral video, she pointed out the Kettle ‘Kakadu Plum’ and ‘Lemon Myrtle’ chips, sparking a deluge of comments from Aussies.

“If you’re trying to buy chips in Australia and have no idea what the flavors mean,” Katy wrote in the video.

An American expat is confused after looking at the snack options at Coles. In a TikTok video, Katy admitted she had ‘no idea’ what certain flavors of potato chips taste like

In a now viral video, she pointed out the Kettle ‘Kakadu Plum’ and ‘Lemon Myrtle’ chips, sparking a deluge of comments from Aussies

Katy moved to Queensland five months after her first visit Down Under and the video has since been viewed more than 367,000 times.

In the comments, she claims to have quickly searched for descriptions of the flavors as she walked down the grocery aisle because the snack options were “completely new” to her.

Many were quick to clarify that the flavors are native to Australia and taste ‘great’.

Many were quick to clarify that the flavors are native to Australia and taste ‘great’. “They are deadly delicious. If you want something really good try green ant jam,” one wrote, another added: “Anything lemon myrtle is great”

“They are deadly delicious. If you want something really good, try green ant jam,” one wrote, another added: “Anything with lemon myrtle is great.”

Tbf (to be honest), as an Aussie I don’t really know the flavors either. but you either go “interesting enough to try” or “don’t even want to try that,” added a third.

Others shared their favorite chip flavors and offered recommendations for what Katy should try.

Poll What is your favorite fries flavor? Sea salt 123 votes

Honey Soy Chicken 57 votes

Salt & Vinegar 125 votes

Sour cream with onions 68 votes

Light & Spicy 18 votes

barbecue 21 votes

I can not choose! 26 votes

Other 62 votes

“Have you ever tried Honey Soy Chicken?” [or] a kettle-like chip? There’s a reason we’re obsessed,’ one person asked, but Katy admitted that the popular honey-soy flavor didn’t appeal to her taste buds.

Another said: ‘Sweet chilli and sour cream are great (Red Rock I think).’

“All you need to know is light and spicy and don’t get anything else,” said a third.

“Our chips are divine, buy one of each,” admitted another.

Some also called the expatriate and seemed to take offense after watching the short video.

“Yes, we like flavors besides cheese and bacon. Another revelation from an American shocked that another country is in fact not America,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘It means we still have taste buds and don’t just rely on MSG and sugar.’

But Katy replied, ‘It’s interesting, I’m sure you’d be intrigued by other flavors you have’ [haven’t] seen already.’