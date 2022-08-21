US expat is stumped by the Aussie Kettle chip flavours at Coles

<!–

An American expatriate who has moved to Australia is confused after browsing the snack aisle in Coles.

Katy, who uses the TikTok handle @ameristralia, caught the attention of thousands online after admitting she had “no idea” what certain flavors of chips taste like.

In a now viral video, she pointed out the Kettle ‘Kakadu Plum’ and ‘Lemon Myrtle’ chips, sparking a deluge of comments from Aussies.

“If you’re trying to buy chips in Australia and have no idea what the flavors mean,” Katy wrote in the video.

Katy moved to Queensland five months after her first visit Down Under and the video has since been viewed more than 293,000 times.

In the comments, she claims to have quickly searched for descriptions of the flavors as she walked down the grocery aisle because the snack options were “completely new” to her.

Many were quick to clarify that the flavors are native to Australia and taste ‘great’.

“They are deadly delicious. If you want something really good, try green ant jam,” one wrote, another added: “Anything with lemon myrtle is great.”

Tbf (to be honest), as an Aussie I don’t really know the flavors either. but you either go “interesting enough to try” or “don’t even want to try that,” added a third.

Others shared their favorite chip flavors and offered recommendations for what Katy should try.

“Have you ever tried Honey Soy Chicken?” [or] a kettle-like chip? There’s a reason we’re obsessed,’ one person asked, but Katy admitted that the popular honey-soy flavor didn’t appeal to her taste buds.

Another said: ‘Sweet chilli and sour cream are great (Red Rock I think).’

“All you need to know is light and spicy and don’t get anything else,” said a third.

“Our chips are divine, buy one of each,” admitted another.

Some also called out the expat and seemed to take offense after watching the short video.

“Yes, we like flavors besides cheese and bacon. Another revelation from an American shocked that another country is in fact not America,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘It means we still have taste buds and don’t just rely on MSG and sugar.’

But Katy replied, ‘It’s interesting, I’m sure you’d be intrigued by other flavors you have’ [haven’t] seen already.’