US embassy in London is ‘locked down’ as armed police rush to the scene to investigate ‘suspicious package’

Roads around the embassy were closed in what the embassy called
By ELIZABETH HAIGH

Armed police rushed to the US embassy in London this morning after it was locked down following the discovery of a ‘suspicious package’.

Witnesses said the roads around the embassy were closed to traffic and armed police and firefighters were on the scene in Nine Elms.

Shortly after a cordon was put in place, a ‘loud bang’ was reported in the area.

The Met confirmed this was a ‘controlled explosion’ as part of their investigation.

An embassy statement, posted on X, read: “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London.

“Police are in attendance and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates as they become available.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of online speculation surrounding an incident near the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

‘As a precaution, cordons have been placed in the area while officers investigate a suspicious package.

“We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area recently was a controlled explosion carried out by officers.

“The investigation is still ongoing and cordons remain in place for the time being.”

This is a current news item and is being updated.

