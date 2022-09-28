US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED

The US embassy in Moscow has ordered all Americans to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin’s mobilized army.

“Russia can refuse to recognize U.S. dual citizenship, deny them access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia and hire dual citizens,” the embassy warned in a statement.

The embassy also warned that leaving Russia is becoming increasingly difficult as flights fill up and Putin’s troops close the borders.

“Those living or traveling in Russia should leave Russia immediately, while there are still limited commercial travel opportunities,” the warning continued.

Putin announced last week that he would mobilize 300,000 military-age men to fight Ukraine, causing chaos at recruitment centers, airports and on the borders.

Russians have been frantically trying to book flights with single tickets to destinations such as Dubai costing more than $10,000.

“Commercial flight options are currently very limited and often unavailable at short notice,” the statement continued.

‘Overland routes by car and bus are still open. If you want to leave Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible.

The US embassy in Moscow has ordered all Americans to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin’s mobilized army. Reservists lined up during the partial mobilization in front of a recruitment office in the Siberian city of Tara

‘You must make appointments as soon as possible’: warning US embassy in Moscow to Americans On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens for the armed forces in support of the invasion of Ukraine. Russia can refuse to recognize U.S. dual citizenship, deny them access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and enlist dual citizens for military service. Commercial flight options are currently very limited and often not available at short notice. Overland routes by car and bus are still open. If you want to leave Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible. The US embassy has severe restrictions on its ability to help US citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, could suddenly become even more restrictive. US citizens are not allowed to travel to Russia and those living or traveling in Russia must leave Russia immediately as long as there are still limited commercial travel options. The State Department provides information about commercial travel on the Information for US Citizens in Russia – Travel Options Outside of Russia page at travel.state.gov. This site also provides information on entry requirements for neighboring countries, procedures for traveling with expired US passports in certain circumstances, and visa requirements for families of US and Russian citizens. We remind American citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia. Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events. Russian authorities have arrested American citizens who took part in demonstrations.

“The US embassy has serious limitations in its ability to help US citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, could suddenly become even more restrictive.

The embassy also warned US citizens who are considering protesting because “peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicated on Tuesday that the White House would offer political asylum to men fleeing Russia after Putin’s mobilization.

But she did not mention a specific program tailored for Russians, whose homeland faces a series of US and Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We see protests on the streets of Russia, we see people signing petitions, and I think the message they are sending us very clearly is that this war that Putin started … is not popular,” she said. “There are people in Russia who don’t want to fight Putin’s war or die for it.”

She spoke after numerous videos surfaced from Russia of attacks on military recruiting centers and new conscripts being told they will be sent to the front, where an estimated tens of thousands of Russian armed forces have been killed or wounded.

There have even been reports of online searches for questions like how to break your arm at home in Russia, which has been interpreted as a way to avoid military service.

“We believe that regardless of their nationality, they can apply for asylum in the United States and that their application can be assessed on a case-by-case basis,” said Jean-Pierre. “We welcome all people seeking asylum, and they should.”

“There is one person who can stop this war, and that is President Putin. He’s the one who started this unprovoked, brutal war, and it’s for — it’s up to him to stop it,” she said.

“We welcome all people seeking asylum,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday when asked about Russians fleeing the country amid Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization order.