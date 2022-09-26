US economy vulnerable to external shock as rates rise, Fed official warns

The US economy is at risk of sliding into recession as the central bank wants to ensure that high inflation does not become more entrenched, Susan Collins warned in her first public comments since becoming president of the Boston branch of the Federal Reserve.

Collins, whose tenure began in July, highlighted at an event on Monday the challenges the Federal Reserve faces as it faces price pressures that have not only spread to a wide range of sectors, but are also proving much more difficult to manage. exterminate.

While she said the Fed could bring inflation back to its 2 percent target with just a “more modest slowdown” and “slightly higher unemployment,” she also stressed the economy’s vulnerability to a much more serious outcome.

“A major economic or geopolitical event could push our economy into recession as policy tightens further,” said Collins, who is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year and the first black woman to serve one of the bank’s branches. leads. “In addition, in these circumstances, policy calibration will be complicated by the fact that some effects of monetary policy act with a delay.”

Collins is one of the first top officials to speak after the central bank passed its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike last week, announcing major hikes to come.

Most officials now see the federal fund rate rise to 4.4 percent by the end of the year, before reaching a peak of 4.6 percent in 2023. It currently hovers between 3 and 3.25 percent.

“The actions the FOMC has taken since March, along with guidance in its most recent projections, illustrate policymakers’ determination to tackle high inflation quickly and prevent it from becoming entrenched in expectations,” Collins said Monday.

In a discussion following her comments, Collins said it is “quite likely that inflation is close to peaking and may have already peaked”.

She noted, however, that there have been some limitations to the Fed’s tools, particularly with regard to alleviating supply-related bottlenecks and labor shortages that have contributed to inflation soaring to its highest level in about four decades.

Collins’ comments echoed those of Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, who said in an interview with CBS on Sunday that while job losses are expected during this tightening cycle, they may be smaller than in the past.

Because employers have struggled so much to find workers – leading to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, most civil servants see the unemployment rate only rise to 4.4 percent from its current level of 3.7 in the next few years. per cent.

“There’s a very good chance that if we have job losses it will be smaller than what we’ve seen in other situations, and I’m counting on that,” Bostic said.

“We’re going to do everything we can at the Federal Reserve to avoid deep, deep pain, and I think there are some scenarios where that’s likely to happen,” he said.