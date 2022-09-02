US economy added 315,000 jobs in August

The pace of US job growth slowed in August after an unexpected acceleration the previous month and the unemployment rate rose, encouraging the Federal Reserve as it tries to cool the economy.

The world’s largest economy added 315,000 positions last month, just above economists’ forecasts. That compares with the downwardly revised 526,000 jobs created in July, which has helped keep the unemployment rate at a multi-decade low.

Despite the increase in August, the unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point to 3.7 percent.

The data, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, underlined that the labor market remains generally robust, even as the Fed has begun its most aggressive monetary tightening since the early eighties.

Economists have expected the pace of monthly job growth to slow, especially as most of the losses from the coronavirus pandemic have been recovered. But employers still struggle with widespread labor shortages, meaning they must compete fiercely to retain employees and hire new ones.

Data released earlier this week shows that there are still around two job openings per unemployed worker, suggesting some softening in the extremely tight labor market.

As such, wages across the country have risen significantly, raising concerns about a feedback loop that will force companies to charge more for their products and services to cover these costs, driving workers to demand even higher wages.

Average hourly wages rose again in August, with a monthly wage increase of 0.3 percent or 5.2 percent on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the employment rate, which tracks the proportion of Americans who are either working or actively looking for work, rose only slightly to 62.4 percent, still below pre-pandemic levels.

For US central bankers, the resilience of the labor market highlighted how much more monetary tightening will be needed to cool the economy sufficiently.

Faced with its worst inflation in four decades, the Fed is debating how high to raise interest rates and how long to stay at levels that actively curb economic activity.

August jobs data helps inform whether the Fed will make a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike, or half-point hikes, at its policy meeting later this month. In just four months, the Federal Funds rate target range has risen from near zero to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent.

Most officials see rates rising to at least 3.5 percent this year, with further hikes expected next year.

In his most aggressive remarks yet, Chairman Jay Powell last week pledged that the central bank would “hold in” until price stability is restored, admitting that the process will likely be accompanied by an ongoing period of lower growth, higher unemployment and higher unemployment. “some pain” for households and businesses.

