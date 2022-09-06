US diplomat, mother killed by truck after return from Ukraine commemorated by memorial bike ride

Three weeks after being evacuated from Ukraine, an American diplomat was hit and killed by a truck.

Sarah Langenkamp was mowed by the vehicle last month while riding her bicycle on the bike path in the Washington DC area.

The 42-year-old was cycling back from checking out a new primary school for her young son when she was hit.

The diplomat was stationed in war-torn Ukraine during Russia’s brutal invasion, but was evacuated for security reasons.

Her husband Dan organized a memorial ride for his late wife yesterday through what would become their new neighborhood in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sarah Langenkamp, ​​42, pictured with husband Dan and two young sons. She was murdered on August 25 while cycling home from her sons’ new elementary school when a truck hit her on a busy road in suburban Maryland, Bethesda.

Langenkamp was killed by a red Volvo flatbed trailer as it pulled into a parking lot on the busy River Road in Bethesda, Maryland. She had ridden on the bike path

The ‘ghostbike’ commemorating the spot where Langenkamp was killed after being hit by a red Volvo flatbed trailer on August 25 while cycling home

No charges have yet been brought against the driver, who was driving into a parking lot when he killed her on Aug. 25.

She was, according to WUSA9who was returning from an open house for her sons primary school when she was fatally struck.

Due to the nature of Sarah’s job, conspirators were quick to argue that she may have been the target of dark forces.

But Bethesda and other residents of the area are adamant that road safety is the primary issue.

Langenkamp was a career American diplomat who had recently returned from a mission in war-torn Ukraine, where she was stationed when war broke out in late February.

On Monday, Langenkamp’s widower Dan, who also works for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organized a memorial ride for his wife, which attracted hundreds of cyclists.

He was “blown away” by the shows of support from the cycling community, but his anger at the situation that took him away from his wife and his two young sons, their mother, could not be masked.

“We can change this situation, it’s not that hard,” said Langenkamp, ​​who along with his two sons, ages 8 and 10, had let his wife rest for a day before the ride.

‘A few sensible thresholds, a few sensible rules on the road. Show that saving lives is about sharing the road,” he said.

“She was supposed to be safe, and to me it’s absolutely unscrupulous that she would be safer in Ukraine than on the streets in the Washington metro area,” Dan said.

“She never got here because she hit this treacherous stretch of bike path where she was basically just mowed down by a truck less than five minutes after we spoke,” the grieving husband continued.

He added: “Our ability to march on doesn’t excuse, doesn’t make up for it, doesn’t make up for what happened here,” said survivor Langenkamp.

“That won’t help my boys, who will grow up without their mother’s hugs. Mother’s Day will be another small funeral for us.’

Sarah’s husband Dan (left), says he is “outraged” that cyclists continue to die due to poor management of safety measures on local roads.

Hundreds of cyclists showed up on Monday to commemorate Sarah Langenkamp and protest the safety issues surrounding bicycles. Langenkamp was the 33rd person to die this year after being hit by a road vehicle in Montgomery County

“We lure cyclists to their deaths,” said Dan, who describes himself as “infuriated” over his wife’s untimely death. StreetsBlog.

A family friend and a foreign ministry employee said he couldn’t identify with Langekamp’s widower, but he “could identify with how dangerous roads can be.”

Then a GoFundMe page to honor his wife’s memory through bicycle safety efforts has raised nearly $250,000.

It reads: “Friends know that our dedication to cycling is linked to our deep belief in a life that is healthy, humble and green.

Sarah didn’t have to show the world that she was a successful professional, diplomat, leader and role model.

“Her grace, intelligence, kindness and deep commitment to serving American interests around the world were evident in her work and actions.”

He added on the page, “To carry out this important mission, Sarah rode her bicycle almost every day.”

The GoFundMe, started by Dan Langenkamp to commemorate his late wife’s initial goal of $50,000, but has raised nearly $250,000 since its inception

Langenkamp’s death is the latest in a growing list of cyclist deaths disrupting the tight-knit cycling community.

“She was the 33rd person killed by a road vehicle in Montgomery County this year,” said Miriam Schoenbaum of the Action Committee for Transit.

Jessica Hart, whose 5-year-old daughter Allison was murdered last September while riding her bicycle on a crosswalk, told the… Washington Post:

“No one—should wonder if they heard your voice trying to comfort them as they were in the crosswalk.

‘Nobody – nobody – should see deep red blood in the streets. No one’s life should end like this. My family is not alone. Too many other families know this devastation.’