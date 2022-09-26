US diplomat Anne Sacoolas in court over Harry Dunn’s death

<!–

US diplomat Anne Sacoolas will face court on Thursday over the death of Harry Dunn.

The hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court was supposed to take place earlier, but was scrapped to allow for “ongoing” discussion with the US suspect.

Sacoolas is charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal traffic accident outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Today, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement confirming the court date: “A hearing is scheduled for September 29 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“We remind everyone that Ms. Sacoolas has the right to a fair trial and that there should be no reporting, commenting or sharing of information online that could in any way impair the proceedings.”

The suspect, on behalf of her, had diplomatic immunity from the US government after the collision and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

Harry Dunn's alleged killer is due to appear in court this week after he died more than three years ago

US citizen Anne Sacoolas (pictured in Virginia) is charged with killing the teenage motorcyclist in a traffic accident outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019

In December, the CPS said it is “committed to securing justice in this case.”

Immediately after that statement, Sacoolas’ legal representatives said, “While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time.”

An extradition request for Sacoolas was filed by the Department of the Interior after she was charged with death by dangerous driving, but it was rejected by the US State Department in January 2020.

Mr Dunn’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, pictured above, have not commented

The Dunn family was then told that although there could be no criminal proceedings in the US, they could file a civil claim for damages against Sacoolas, as her immunity was no longer valid when she returned to her home country.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan tried to dispose of the case as it should be heard in the UK.

Judge Thomas Ellis rejected Sacoolas’ submissions that the UK was an ‘easier’ forum, held the case in Virginia, and described the motion as ‘unwarranted’.

Harry’s parents then flew to the US to testify under oath as part of the “discovery process.”