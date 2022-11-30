US ‘deeply concerned’ about Whelan, citizen detained in Russia

The United States has expressed concern over Paul Whelan, a US citizen being held in Russia, after his family publicly said they had not heard from him in days and were unsure where he was being held.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was “deeply concerned” about the US Navy veteran, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on charges of espionage.

“We have been trying to get more information on Mr Whelan’s condition and whereabouts. And as we speak this morning, unfortunately, we don’t have a specific update on where he is or what condition he is in,” Kirby told reporters during a telephone briefing.

“That is of great concern to us and we certainly share the concerns and concerns of the country and the family,” he added. “We are deeply concerned about Paul’s lack of information and lack of contact, and we are working as hard as we can through diplomatic channels.”

The comment comes amid ongoing negotiations between US and Russian officials to secure the release of detained citizens from their respective countries.

Washington is seeking the release of Whelan and Brittney Griner, a star of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for drug charges, while Moscow has said it wants convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout released from prison. American prison.

David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said this week that the family did not know where Paul was.

Staff at the penal colony where Paul is being held in Russia’s Mordovia region said he was transferred to the prison hospital on Nov. 17, a day after a visit by US and Irish diplomats.

Paul had spoken to his parents every day from Nov. 17 to 23 and did not discuss the move, David Whelan said in an email to Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

The family has not heard from him since, including on November 24 Thanksgiving Day in the US, which is highly unusual, David Whelan said. When Paul was transferred to the prison hospital in the past, he had always mentioned the move in his calls.

“Paul wasn’t complaining about health problems requiring hospitalization, so was there an emergency?” David Whelan said in an emailed statement Tuesday, adding that Paul appeared healthy and well to the diplomats.

“Can’t he call? Or is he really still there [the penal colony] but he is in solitary confinement and the prison hides that fact?”

Meanwhile, Kirby said at a news conference on Monday that the Biden administration continued to hold talks with Russian officials regarding the release of Griner and Whelan.

“I can assure you those talks are ongoing, and we want them both to go home as soon as possible, and this administration will remain committed to that task.” he told reporters

Asked about the physical health of Griner, who was transferred to a Russian penal colony this month, Kirby said he could not comment for privacy reasons, but added that the US “took that very seriously… knowing where she is and what penal colonies are . designed to do”.

Russian penal colonies are known for their harsh conditions. Prisoners are placed in barracks, not individual cells, and forced to do daily work.

Griner was arrested in February, days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and her case has moved through the Russian court system amid frayed relations between Moscow and Washington over the war.

Russian authorities said they found cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has said packing the cartridges was an “honest mistake.”

Biden met with the Griner and Whelan families at the White House in September in an effort to show that his administration was working to secure their return to the US.

The US State Department has called the couple’s continued detention unjustified, and in July Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was making a “substantial proposal” to Moscow to release them.

When asked by reporters earlier this week whether a prisoner exchange is possible before the end of the year, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov replied: “There is always a chance.”

“Unfortunately there have been a few times when it seemed that a decision in favor of the decision would be made, but that never happened,” Ryabkov said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Ryabkov noted that a prisoner exchange would “undoubtedly send a positive signal that all is not so utterly hopeless in Russian-American relations”, adding that “such a signal would be appropriate, if we worked it out together”.