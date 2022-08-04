US declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, the health secretary said Thursday, a move expected to free up additional funding and resources to fight the disease.

The U.S. number was 6,600 on Wednesday, nearly all cases among men who have sex with men.

“We are ready to take our response to the next level in tackling this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a briefing.

The statement will improve the availability of monkeypox infection data needed for the response, Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said while speaking alongside Bacerra.

The US government has come under pressure for its handling of the outbreak.

The disease started to spread in Europe before moving to the United States, which is now home to most of the cases in the world. Vaccines and treatments were scarce and the disease was often left to historically underfunded sexual health clinics.

The World Health Organization has declared Monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”, the highest alert level. Last month’s WHO statement sought to spark a coordinated international response and free up funding to work together on vaccines and treatments.

Governments are deploying vaccines and treatments that were first approved for smallpox, as well as monkeypox.

The US government has distributed 600,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos vaccine and deployed 14,000 TPOXX treatments from Siga Technologies, although they have not disclosed how many have been administered.

Walensky said the government is aiming to vaccinate more than 1.6 million high-risk individuals.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said the agency is considering releasing more Jynneos vaccine doses by allowing doctors to extract 5 doses of vaccine from each vial rather than the current 1 dose by using a different subcutaneous method of inoculation. to use.

US President Joe Biden this month appointed two federal officials to coordinate his administration’s response to monkeypox, following emergency declarations by California, Illinois and New York.

The disease was first identified in monkeys in 1958 and has mild symptoms, including fever, pain and pus-filled skin lesions, and humans tend to recover from it within two to four weeks, the WHO says. It spreads through close physical contact and is rarely fatal.

Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told Reuters on Thursday it was critical to engage gay community leaders as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, but warned against stigmatizing the lifestyle.

“Community involvement has always been successful,” Fauci said.

