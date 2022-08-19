US court sentences IS group ‘Beatle’ to life for hostage killings

A member of the infamous Islamic State kidnapping and murder cell known as the “Beatles” was sentenced to life in prison by a US court on Friday for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was sentenced to eight concurrent life sentences after he was convicted in April of kidnapping, conspiracy to murder American citizens and supporting a terrorist organization.

Court judge TS Ellis said Elsheikh’s behavior “can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal, insensitive and, of course, criminal” as he delivered the sentence in Alexandria, Virginia.

Elsheikh, wearing large glasses, a black face mask and dark green prison overalls, had no visible reaction to the conviction.

The two-week trial of the former British citizen, with emotional testimonies from former hostages and the victims’ parents, was the main prosecution of an IS militant in the United States.

Diane Foley, mother of murdered hostage James Foley, spoke to Elsheikh in a court statement on Friday, saying: “Your hate-filled crimes didn’t win… You have been held accountable for your depravity.

Love is much stronger than hate. I feel sorry for you Elsheikh for choosing hate.’

During the trial, the jury deliberated for less than six hours before finding Elsheikh guilty of his role in the deaths of four Americans: journalists Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Elsheikh and another former “Beatle”, Alexanda Amon Kotey, were captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.

They were flown to the United States in 2020 to stand trial.

Horrific videos of beheadings

Kotey, 38, pleaded guilty in September 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison in April.

Another alleged “Beatle”, Aine Davis, 38, has been deported to Britain from Turkey and taken into custody on terrorism charges.

The fourth “Beatle”, executioner Mohammed Emwazi, was killed by a US drone in Syria in 2015.

Growing up and radicalizing in London, the hostage takers were nicknamed the “Beatles” by their inmates because of their distinctive British accents.

They have been active in Syria from 2012 to 2015 and are accused of kidnapping more than two dozen journalists and aid workers from the United States and other countries.

Ten former European and Syrian hostages testified at the Elsheikh trial, accusing the “Beatles” of months of brutal treatment, including beatings, electric shocks, waterboarding and mock executions.

Foley, Sotloff and Kassig were beheaded by Emwazi, and videos of their deaths were released by IS for propaganda purposes.

Mueller was initially detained by the “Beatles”, but was later handed over to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly.

IS announced Mueller’s death in February 2015. The group said it was killed in a Jordanian airstrike, a claim disputed by US authorities.

Baghdadi died in 2019 during a US special forces raid.

Ahead of Elsheikh’s sentencing, British police on Wednesday revealed details of years of efforts to identify the hostage-takers and bring them to justice.

Richard Smith, the head of the London police counter-terrorism unit, likened it to “putting together tiny pieces of a puzzle” and following a “breadcrumb trail”.

Elsheikh declined to address the court on Friday, but his lawyers said he planned to appeal the verdict on the grounds of “ineffective counsel”.

