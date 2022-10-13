US consumer price growth expected to have slowed slightly in September

The US consumer price index is expected to rise only slightly more slowly last month, reinforcing criticism that the Biden administration has failed to cut inflation in a meaningful way ahead of the November midterm elections.

According to economists polled by Reuters, September’s CPI is expected to rise 8.1 percent from the same month last year, just below the annual increase of 8.3 percent in August.

The core CPI measure, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, is expected to rise 6.5 percent last month, faster than August’s 6.3 percent, a sign that underlying inflationary pressures are still on the rise. it was accelerating.

Sustaining high inflation has been a huge political headache for the White House and Congressional Democrats, overshadowing a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with millions of jobs created since Joe Biden took office.

White House senior economic officials initially expected the inflation surge to be short-lived, then looked for ways to ease supply chain disruptions and lower gasoline prices as the Federal Reserve began tightening monetary policy.

Under mounting political pressure, Biden eventually struck a deal with Congress to enact a legislative package called the Inflation Reduction Act, which included measures to lower the cost of some goods, such as prescription drugs, but short-term ones. had little effect on prices.

Meanwhile, Republicans have made rising prices a central part of their message to voters, blaming the Biden administration for the higher costs, and linking the price hike to the president-led stimulus from the President in March 2021 that 1.9 trillion dollars in the US economy.

On Wednesday, several Republican lawmakers and candidates jumped on new figures showing that the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices for businesses, rose faster than expected in September.

Rick Scott, the Republican senator from Florida who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said inflation was an “unbearable kick for families trying to get back on their feet” in his home state after Hurricane Ian.

Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, said, “American families and businesses continue to be plagued by the runaway inflation generated by the Biden administration’s reckless spending policies.”

He added: “The current administration has impressively recovered an economy from lockdowns, injecting trillions of dollars into reckless spending, and American families and future generations will pay the price of economic mismanagement.”

US consumers have received some relief from the summer’s drop in gasoline prices: the peak in inflation under Biden so far came in June, when the CPI rose 9.1 percent year-on-year. But the government and Fed officials would have liked the price hikes to subside faster than they do now.