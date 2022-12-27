US considering new COVID rules for travelers from China

Washington: The US government may impose new COVID-19 measures on travelers to the United States from China over concerns about the “lack of transparent data” from Beijing, US officials said Tuesday.
The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced tightened rules for travelers from China over the past 24 hours, citing an increase in infections there.
Japan has said it will require a negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China upon arrival. Malaysia has introduced additional tracking and surveillance measures.
“There are increasing concerns in the international community about the ongoing COVID-19 spikes in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” the officials said, using the initials of the People’s Republic. China. China.
Some hospitals and funeral homes in China are overwhelmed as the virus spreads largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.
Loading
However, official statistics showed just one COVID death in the seven days to Monday, raising doubts among health experts and residents about the government’s data. The numbers don’t match the experience of many less densely populated countries after they reopened.
China said on Monday it would stop requiring inbound travelers to quarantine from January 8.
There are no official restrictions on Chinese people going abroad, but the new rule will make it much easier for them to return home.