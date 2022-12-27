US considering new COVID rules for travelers from China

Washington: The US government may impose new COVID-19 measures on travelers to the United States from China over concerns about the “lack of transparent data” from Beijing, US officials said Tuesday.

The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced tightened rules for travelers from China over the past 24 hours, citing an increase in infections there.

A worker in protective gear points to a QR code to be scanned to provide health clearances for inbound travelers arriving at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in Guangdong in southern China. Credit:AP

Japan has said it will require a negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China upon arrival. Malaysia has introduced additional tracking and surveillance measures.

“There are increasing concerns in the international community about the ongoing COVID-19 spikes in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” the officials said, using the initials of the People’s Republic. China. China.