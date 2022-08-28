US colonel branded a MURDERER for condemning bus-loads of Americans during Kabul evacuation

A US military colonel has been labeled a murderer for sending four busloads of Americans, friendly Afghans and 300 orphans away during the country’s evacuation from Kabul Airport last year – likely sentenced to death.

The unnamed colonel’s order was delivered on August 25, less than a week before the last troops were withdrawn from the country as the Taliban tightened their hold on the city.

Christians, families of Afghan evacuation pilots and US passport holders, the buses had been requisitioned by a US military support coalition led by an ex-UFC fighter and former veteran, who traveled to the country to aid in the frenetic operation.

Aided by 12 other friends and former military personnel who were part of the humanitarian group, retired MMA star Tim Kennedy and other members of Save Our Allies (SoA) fought to let the innocent through to a US military base — but was ultimately rejected by the Colonel.

The tense standoff has likely killed hundreds of Afghan children, commandos and interpreters – and is fully described in the upcoming documentary Send Me, detailing the struggles of Kennedy’s group during the evacuation.

Days after the buses were sent away, Joe Biden ordered the last of the roughly 13,000 soldiers stationed in the war-torn country to withdraw — likely leaving thousands to suffer at the hands of the infamous terrorist group.

Send Me, which began streaming on Amazon Prime last week, details the lead-up to this event and describes one of the largest civilian rescue operations in history — which in this case was thwarted by the unidentified Colonel.

Former MMA fighter-turned-private Tim Kennedy spoke of his distaste for a US Army colonel who kicked four busloads of refugees out of Kabul airport last August — even though they had been cleared for safe passage to the United States

The photo shows the buses entering the airport on the fateful day – shortly before the unnamed Colonel sent them back

Chad Robichaux, who was also part of the rescue operation, branded the colonel who sent the refugees back a “murderer”

The incident in question took place on Aug. 25, members of the groups said in the recently released documentary, outside the Kabul airport, where days later a suicide bombing by ISIS-K operatives would kill 13 servicemen and 170 Afghans.

SoA founder Nick Palmisciano, a former infantry officer in the U.S. Army, realized the urgency of the situation and said he, Kennedy and their other colleagues used the buses to streamline the evacuation.

The group of friends overseeing the operation, including Kennedy and Palmisciano, Special Forces Officer Dave Johnson and ex-Recon Marine Chad Robichaux, bought them out of pocket and used the buses to pick up various individuals in the war-torn country.

Among them were Americans with documents proving their citizenship, as well as 100 Afghan Christians who risked persecution by the Islamist Taliban after the takeover.

About 300 orphans were also found in the capital, as well as high-quality individuals (HVTs) that government agencies the group had worked with instructed them to pick up.

“We had a location for 300 orphans,” Palmisciano – an infantry soldier turned Hollywood producer – says in a segment of Send Me that talks about the disagreement with the Colonel, who was not mentioned by the filmmakers.

‘We had a location for about 100 Christians. And then we had several valuable individuals who were asked by government agencies to pick us up,” he recalls.

Refugees wait at Kabul airport during last summer’s chaotic withdrawal

Kabul airport is pictured. A U.S. secured zone at the facility was besieged by people hoping to escape during the withdrawal. Many were rejected despite permission to enter the US

He went on to reveal that the buses also contained “families of the crews who had flown the charter planes.”

Kennedy, 42, recalls: “We send buses to multiple places in the city.

“The world’s most elite intelligence agencies have their people on these buses,” the ex-UFC middleweight continued. “Afghan Special Forces commandos, interpreters, Christians, orphans – all on these buses.”

Palmisciano added: “The guys worked all night and then filled those buses with those individuals.”

Once packed with the potential refugees, the convoy met at the location outside the airport known as the Black Gate, which had been pre-arranged with Marines stationed at the airport.

Johnson, a former special forces officer and ex-Westpoint graduate, recalled:

“In a final blow, we thought we could just get a big, big bump through it. We had a great little gate that we arranged with the marines in advance. We’ve set up five at this one gate – Black Gate.’

Palmisciano was stationed at the airport with Sean Lee, the Save Our Allies operations officer and a 22-year veteran of the United States Army, and received a call from their colleagues informing them of the buses’ arrival — who they in turn celebrated.

‘I have a SAT [sattelite] shout, “Hey – We’ve got 300 orphans, 100 Christians, the HVTs and the families of about half the crew through the gate.”

Palmisciano recalled, “We danced a jig. Like, were like, you know, “F**k yeah.” Like, one of the happiest moments we had during the entire event.