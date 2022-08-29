US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands

A US Coast Guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to obtain permission for a planned port call in the Solomon Islands — an incident sparked by growing concerns about China’s influence on the Pacific nation.

The cutter Oliver Henry took part in Operation Island Chief overseeing fishing activities in the Pacific, which ended Friday when it planned to make a scheduled stop at Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands, for refueling and resupply, the agency’s office said. coast guard in Honolulu.

However, there was no response from the Solomon Islands government for diplomatic clearance for the ship to stop there, so the Oliver Henry fled to Papua New Guinea, the coastguard said.

China has assertively sought to expand its presence and influence in the Pacific, and the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, alerted some neighbors, the US and others after signing a new security pact with China.

The pact has raised fears that a Chinese naval base will be established within 1,200 miles of Australia’s northeast coast.

When the stop in the Solomon Islands was planned was not disclosed, but the Coast Guard said the Oliver Henry had arrived in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, “after patrolling parts of the Coral Sea and the Solomon Islands.”

The British Royal Navy did not directly comment on reports that HMS Spey, which also participated in Operation Island Chief, was also denied a call to the Solomon Islands.

‘Ship’ programs are under constant review and it is routine to change them,” the Royal Navy said in an emailed statement.

“We will not discuss details for operational security reasons. The Royal Navy looks forward to visiting the Solomon Islands at a later date.”

During Operation Island Chief, the US, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand provided air and surface surveillance support for Pacific islands participating in the operation, including the Solomon Islands.

A Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands would place it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand, but also in close proximity to Guam, the US territory with major military bases.

Both the Solomon Islands and China have denied that their pact will lead to a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific.

Sogavare also raised eyebrows earlier in August when he skipped a memorial service to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, a major World War II battle in which American and other Allied forces took control of the islands of Imperial Japan.

US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, whose father was injured during the Guadalcanal campaign and who attended the memorial, said Sogavare “missed an important opportunity” by not attending.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn met with Sogavare in the Solomon Islands on Wednesday, but it was not clear whether she raised the issue of the Coast Guard’s denied port call.

Republican Tennessee said in a statement on its website that her visit to the Solomon Islands, as well as Fiji and Papua New Guinea, was “an important step in demonstrating America’s commitment to the region and expanding our strategic relationships.”

The Coast Guard said in Honolulu’s statement that it respects the sovereignty of its foreign partners and looks forward to future contacts with the Solomon Islands.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes newspaper that the US State Department had been in contact with the government of the Solomon Islands following the refusal of the port call and that they “expect that all future permissions will be granted to US ships.”