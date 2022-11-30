US children’s hospitals overwhelmed by RSV cases

Los Angeles, California, USA – “It feels like that endless influx of high volumes that just keeps coming through our emergency department, or calls from outside hospitals that are also bursting at the seams,” said Hui-wen Sato, an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse from a Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, said of a recent spate of RSV cases.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that spreads primarily through direct contact or coughing. It usually causes mild symptoms but can be dangerous for young children and the elderly.

In the United States, children’s hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases that are seriously straining their capacity. As in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, some hospitals are building overflow tents to accommodate more beds.

Sato, who worked as a pediatric nurse for 12 years, said she has never seen such a high number of RSV cases, telling Al Jazeera that this year feels “extremely overwhelming”. Before the peak, her IC was already under pressure due to staff shortages. ICU nurses can have a maximum of two patients, and although the ward physically has 24 beds, they sometimes had to limit the number of filled beds to 20 because there were not enough staff.

Now, with the RSV spike, Sato said it’s a struggle to keep enough “elbow room” for severe trauma patients coming through the emergency room. In the past, patients with respiratory disease made up 50 to 60 percent of inpatients, but this year she estimated they made up about 70 percent.

Low morale, mental stress and illness have prompted droves of healthcare workers to quit since the start of the pandemic.

“That’s when this really steady departure of nurses from our hospital started, but we hear it happening everywhere,” Sato said. “The domino effect of the pandemic, nurses leaving, a [staffing] deficiency and the biological reasons why there is such a huge RSV spike create this perfect storm.

Covid-19 isolation

Children’s hospitals and the American Academy of Pediatrics have called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to declare an emergency through RSV. But the administration has yet to do so, telling NBC News that “public health emergencies are determined based on nationwide data, scientific trends and the insight of public health experts.”

On Sunday, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CBS that children’s hospitals in some regions were overwhelmed: “If the nurses and the children’s associations say this is really critical, it is.”

The emergence of the virus this fall may be related to the lack of contact among children isolated during the pandemic, experts told Al Jazeera. Daniel Rauch, chief of pediatric hospital medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, said preschoolers aged two to four are typically more resistant to RSV than infants, but this year they are getting sicker than usual.

“There is a hypothesis that the kids who are getting it now, especially that preschool age group, are the kids who didn’t get it last year and the year before during the pandemic because they were isolated and away from other sick kids. , and they didn’t share those viruses,” Rauch told Al Jazeera.

A decline in the number of children’s hospital beds over the past 20 years is contributing to the current crisis, he said. U.S. hospitals charge for the care they provide, and in general, hospitals are paid more for an adult in a bed than for a child in a bed, because adults are more likely to need procedures that can be billed, while children often only need supportive care, such as a ventilator or oxygen if they have a respiratory condition.

“A hospital that operates on a very small margin has to decide: are we going to take care of children and possibly lose money on it? Or are we going to take care of adults and make more money for them – and that will support our care for everything else we do in the hospital? That’s unfortunately very simple math for many hospital administrators,” Rauch said.

“We’ve lost this capacity over the past few decades, and that’s because we don’t pay for pediatric care the way we do for adult care,” he added. “And this is what happens when you don’t value caring for kids.”

Vaccine development

A final, unexpected factor is also contributing to the bed shortage, experts say: the rising mental health crisis among young people.

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and stress among children and teens, leading to higher rates of young people struggling with mental health conditions such as depression and substance use.

“Five years ago, I could have handled this wave better because my beds weren’t filled with kids with behavioral problems… There are no psychiatric beds for them. They’re just trapped in the hospitals,” he said. “So my capacity is actually much less than it seems because I have all these kids with mental health issues that I can’t send anywhere else. It is the storm of combined events that have made it very difficult to access inpatient care.”

While there is no vaccine for RSV, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it will submit one to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval by the end of the year. The vaccine would be given to pregnant people who would then pass on antibodies to their babies.

Janet Englund, a professor of pediatrics and an infectious disease specialist at Seattle Children’s Hospital, told Al Jazeera that her hospital also contributed to research into developing an RSV vaccine. “The vaccine may be available for high-risk older individuals by 2023 or 2024,” she said. Until then, Englund and other experts recommend wearing a mask or staying home if you’re sick, to protect others and reduce pressure on health care.

Sato says she’s constantly worried she might let one person in too many, which means denying a bed to a particularly sick child. She also feels the moral pain of having to push her staff, “when all I want to do is support them – because as head nurse I have to keep this going”.

She recommends people wash their hands, postpone social gatherings if they feel sick, and wear masks.

“We’re not asking people to mask forever,” Sato said. “We’re just asking people to help keep the healthcare system afloat, and just wear their masks this winter so we don’t see burnt-out staff leaving and the whole system crumbling.”