US chess grandmaster, 19, accused of using anal beads ‘likely cheated’ more than 100 TIMES online

Aside from bribing opponents or officials or falsifying tournament results, most chess cheating scandals involve secretly receiving suggestions for potential moves.

With the explosion of chess computer programs and devices such as cell phones and Bluetooth, tournament directors have had to navigate a minefield of challenges in detecting cheaters in recent years.

At the top levels of competition, players are now routinely scanned with metal detectors before playing in tournaments. But as defenses against cheating evolve, so do the devious plans of unethical players. Here are some of the five biggest cheating scandals in recent times:

2010 FIDE Olympiad tournament

At the tournament in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk, French players Cyril Marzolo, Arnaud Hauchard and Sébastien Feller were joined in an elaborate cheating scheme.

Sébastien Feller (above) was one of three French players caught collaborating in an extensive cheating scheme in 2010

Team coach Arnaud Hauchard (left) signaled the move after receiving text messages from Cyril Marzolo (right), who was watching the tournament from home

While Feller played on the board, Marzolo watched the tournament from home and followed the game using a chess program.

Selecting ideal moves from the chess engine, Marzolo then sent the moves to Hauchard, the team coach, who would then stand or sit in a certain position to signal the switch to Feller.

All three players involved were either Grandmasters or International Champions, and all were handed long-term suspensions by the FIDE Ethics Committee.

2014 Iasi Open

At the tournament in Romania, 2239-rated player Wesley Vermeulen was caught cheating by consulting a mobile phone in the toilet.

According to the tournament protocol, Vermeulen cooperated with officials and admitted his guilt when confronted.

He was eventually banned for a year by both the Dutch Chess Federation and FIDE

2015 Dubai Open Chess Tournament

Georgian grandmaster Gaioz Nigalidze was caught cheating in 2015

Georgian grandmaster Gaioz Nigalidze was banned from the tournament after officials discovered he was checking a smartphone with chess software in the bathroom in the middle of a game.

Nigalidze’s opponent became suspicious when the grandmaster repeatedly bolted to the toilet after each move during a crucial part of the game, tournament officials said.

At first, Nigalidze tried to deny that the phone was his. But it was logged into a social media account in his name and had a program running that analyzed the movements of his match, officials said.

2015 International Chess Festival

In 2015, Italian player Archangel Ricciardi, a beekeeper, was caught cheating after reaching the penultimate round of the International Chess Festival in Italy.

He had risen from a ranking of 51,336 in the world to beat a French Grandmaster along the way.

But judge Jean Coquerat became suspicious after the then 37-year-old had a string of successes.

The referee from Turin noted that he always remained seated – despite the fact that the matches could last for hours.

And then there was the way he blinked, in a strange, unnatural way.

He also began to suspect that his constant drinking water and washing his forehead might be a signal to whoever was helping Ricciardi hurry.

But when Coquerat confronted the player, he refused to reveal what he had hidden under his shirt.

But Ricciardi was caught when he set off a metal detector. The organizers then found a small pendant – which Ricciardi swore was a blanket.

But it contained a camera that sent signals to a four-inch box under his armpit that had a bunch of wires.

Moscow Open 2016

In February 2016, Sergey Aslanov was expelled from the Russian tournament for a consultation with a smartphone in the toilet.

The phone was found hidden under a loose tile behind a bathroom drain.

Aslanov admitted making a mistake by leaving his phone in the bathroom but insisted he was not guilty of cheating.

He was suspended for a year.

2019 Strasbourg Open

In July 2019, Latvian-Czech Grandmaster Igors Rausis was caught cheating, in another example of using a mobile phone in the bathroom.

Rausis had long been under suspicion after his rating skyrocketed to nearly 2700.

He admitted to cheating and announced his retirement from chess.

“I just lost my mind yesterday,” he explained Chess.com. “At least what I committed to yesterday is a good lesson, not for me—I’ve already played my last game of chess.”