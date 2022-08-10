US charges member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard for plotting to murder John Bolton

The Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged a 45-year-old Iranian national, who is a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with plotting the assassination of former national security adviser John Bolton.

The DOJ said Shahram Poursafi, who also goes by the name Mehdi Rezayi, was trying to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, DC or Maryland.

The plot was believed to have been in retaliation for the January 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force, a division of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

Former President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani, which took place outside Baghdad’s airport in Iraq, while Bolton served as his national security adviser.

A wanted FBI poster featuring photos of 45-year-old Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member Shahram Poursafe who attempted to have John Bolton killed, the DOJ said

Bolton thanked US authorities on Wednesday after the plot was announced. He added that Iran’s leaders are “liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States,” and spoke out against the US return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Bolton applauded Soleimani’s death at the time.

“Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. This was long in the making and was a decisive blow against Iran’s evil Quds Force activities around the world,” Bolton said. “I hope this is the first step towards regime change in Tehran.”

“I would like to thank the Department of Justice for starting the criminal proceedings opened today; the FBI for its dedication to detecting and tracking the Iranian regime’s criminal threat to US citizens; and the Secret Service for providing protection against Tehran’s efforts,” the former national security adviser tweeted.

Bolton opposed efforts by the Biden administration to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the efforts of the DOJ and the FBI in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again: The Biden administration will not refrain from protecting and defending all Americans from threats of violence and terrorism,” Sullivan said. “Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who previously served, Iran will face dire consequences.”

“We will continue to use the full resources of the US government to protect the Americans,” Sullivan added.

Poursafi was charged with “using interstate trade facilities in committing contract killing and providing and attempting to provide material support for a transnational assassination plot,” the DOJ said.

In October, Poursafi contacted an “Individual A,” a US resident whom the Iranian had previously met online, and asked the person to take photos of Bolton.

Poursafi claimed the photos were for a book he was writing.

The person told Poursafi that he could introduce him to another person who could take the photos for a fee of between $5,000 and $10,000.

Individual A later introduced Poursafi to a person referred to in court documents as “confidential human source” or “CHS.”

On November 9, 2021, Poursafi contacted CHS via an encrypted messaging app and sent the person to another encrypted app for further communication.

Poursafi then offered the person $250,000 to hire someone to “eliminate” Bolton.

The amount was later negotiated to $300,000.

Poursafi added that there would be an additional “job” and that he would be willing to pay $1 million.

A July intelligence report from the National Counter Terrorism Center said Iran may be planning to assassinate former top United States officials in the wake of Soleimani’s death, including Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former CENTCOM commander general. Kenneth McKenzie.

Poursafi told the CHS to open a cryptocurrency for payment, but told the person he or she would not be paid until the murder was carried out.

Poursafi also warned that his “group” would be angry if the individual was paid and de Bolton was not killed.

He has never denied being part of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On November 14, 2021, CHS asked Poursafi for help locating Bolton.

Poursafi then gave the individual Bolton’s work address in Washington and provided CHS with screenshots of a street view of the building – which said it was “10,162 km” from Poursafi’s location, the distance between DC and Tehran.

Five days later, Poursafi told CHS that no matter how the murder was carried out, his “group” would need video confirmation of Bolton’s death.

CHS asked what would happen if the assassination was attributed to Iran.

Poursafi told CHS not to worry and his “group” would take care of it.

He also advised CHS to talk constructively about the assassination plot.

“For example, when the CHS asked Poursafi to specify how the murder should be carried out, Poursafi told the CHS that he only asked the CHS to build a structure, but the construction method was up to the CHS,” the DOJ said. .

In December and January, Poursafi urged CHS to complete the task.

On December 22, he sent a photo of the person’s name and a pile of money.

On December 29, Poursafi asked CHS when the murder would be carried out, explaining that his “group” wanted it done quickly.

On January 3, Poursafi said “his people” were eager to see it.

CHS responded and asked how many people were involved, with Poursafi replying that he only had to report to one person, but there was a chain of command to whom his superior reported.

Poursafi also expressed regret that the assassination would not be carried out in time to mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

Soleimani was assassinated on January 3.

Poursafi also warned CHS if the murder was not carried out soon, the job would be taken from them.

Poursafi also told CHS that if he or she were to use a “small weapon”, he or she would have to get close to the target, but a “large weapon” could be used, allowing the individual to stay further away.

On January 18, the two individuals had a back-and-forth over whether Bolton was traveling outside of Washington, D.C., during the time Poursafi wanted CHS to carry out the murder.

Poursafi told CHS he had to “check something”, and within the hour determined that Bolton was not traveling at the time.

He then gave CHS details about Bolton’s schedule that did not appear to be publicly available.

Three days later, Poursafi told CHS that after successful completion of the first ‘job’, a second track was available for CHS.

Poursafi revealed that the surveillance of the second target was complete, explaining that the information had been collected “from the United States” and “not Google,” an indication that the Iranians had an American source on the ground.

On February 1, Poursafi told CHS that if he or she did not eliminate the target within two weeks, the job would be taken.

Poursafi also informed the person that someone checked the area around Bolton’s home and found that a security detail was not in place — so CHS should be able to “get the job done,” the DOJ said.

The job was never finished.

In March, Poursafi and CHS communications appeared to reveal that the job at Bolton had been taken from them.

Poursafi told CHS he had another murder assignment for CHS, encouraging the person to take the offer and if it was done successfully, the ‘group’ would allow them to go after Bolton again.

Later in April, CHS said he would no longer work for Poursafi without being paid.

Poursafi sent the person two payments equal to $100.

The DOJ said that if Poursafi is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for using interstate trade facilities in committing contract killing.

The second charge, an attempt to provide material support to a transnational murder plot, could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Poursafi remains at large abroad.