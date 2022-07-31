US burger chain Wahlburgers set to open more stores in Australia

Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg unveiled Australia’s first Wahlburgers restaurant in February on Sydney’s Circular Quay.

And now the popular American hamburger chain has been given the green light for more stores to open Down Under.

The franchise is investing $50 million in setting up 20 restaurants across the country over the next five years, with the next opening in Sydney’s Manly in the summer.

Sam Mustaca, the CEO and chairman of United Cinemas Australia, announced that a beachfront store would be opening in December.

There are also plans to open another restaurant at Mustaca’s cinema complex in Warriewood and one at a location in Dee Why, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A Wahlburgers store is also planned for Byron Bay, Surfers Paradise and one in Auckland, New Zealand.

Mr. Mustaca conveyed his excitement about the next Wahlburgers restaurant in Manly, telling News Corp. it will take over the Greenhouse.

“Wahlburgers is a real family oriented experience and there isn’t much on offer in Manly for families at the moment.”

Mustaca met with Walhburgers US CEO John Fuller and the chain’s chief operations officer JJ Smith last Friday to discuss plans for the Manly store.

The duo flew to Australia to talk to Mr. Mustaca and to visit the franchise’s future locations across the country

Wahlberg announced his plans to bring Wahlburgers to Australia in January after signing a deal worth more than $50 million with the Mustaca family. Mark pictured with founders Roy Mustaca (center) and his son Sam (right) last month

Mr Fuller said he was “excited” by Mr Mustaca and his team’s efforts to bring Wahlburgers to Australia and praised the businessman for choosing “A plus” locations for Wahlburgers stores in Sydney, Byron and the United States. Gold Coast.

“He has a long-term vision for the brand and we wanted to get out there, be in the market, support it, and that’s what we do,” he said.

Wahlburgers was founded by chef Paul Wahlberg with his brothers, Hollywood movie stars Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

Australia’s first Wahlburgers opened in Sydney’s Circular Quay in February.

It is located near the United Cinemas Opera Quays of Mr Mustaca.

The American hamburger chain is known for its freshly ground burgers, appetizers and sandwiches, loaded totes and frothy shakes.