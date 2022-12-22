US braces for 'once in a generation' weather front with the worst crippling storms hitting TODAY

A winter weather system and cold blast will hit almost every state and bring what the National Weather Service mentions a “once in a generation event” to the United States – crippling travel just days before Christmas.

The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and potential blizzards to the Midwest as the weather service warns millions of “life-threatening” chills.

Over 90 million people have winter weather alerts and over 87 million people have wind chill alerts. The warnings span 37 states, as far as the Texas-Mexico border.

The cold will linger over Christmas weekend, making this the coldest Christmas in about 40 years for parts of the Plains and Midwest, with Thursday bearing the brunt of the weather system.

Denver went from a high of 47 on Wednesday to a low of minus 14 on Thursday morning, the city’s coldest day in 32 years, according to the weather service.

But the city plans to open recreation centers and libraries as daytime shelters during their normal Thursday and Friday hours.

Thursday is expected to be the hardest day to travel, with more than a thousand flights canceled across the US FlightAware.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport led the way in those cancellations, followed by Denver International and Chicago’s Midway International.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cancellations within, to or from the United States totaled 1,123 on what is expected to be the busiest and most difficult travel day before Christmas.

The storm will hit the Midwest extremely hard with heavy snowfall and high winds.

Western Minnesota will experience not only blizzards, but potentially deadly chills on Thursday and Friday.

“Whiteout conditions are expected at that time, with travel becoming very difficult or impossible,” the weather service said.

“This event can be life-threatening if you’re stranded with chills in the range of 30 below to 45 below zero.”

Chicago can also experience blizzards with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.

“In general, concerns continue to mount about the rapid development of hazardous conditions Thursday afternoon with potentially significant implications for the evening rush hour travel period,” the weather service warned.

Strong winds could knock out power lines in the Midwest, especially in areas where heavy snow fell last week and tree branches are already weighing heavily. As a result, millions of people will find a way to stay warm as the temperature drops well below freezing.

The storm is expected to become a “bomb cyclone” Thursday night into Friday. A bomb cyclone is when a storm quickly intensifies and drops 24 millibars, a term used to measure atmospheric pressure, in 24 hours.

The storm is expected to reach the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane when it reaches the Great Lakes, with the weather service describing the strength of the low as a “once in a generation” event.

From Friday night through Saturday morning, New England will get a quick shot of snow and wind.

Areas from eastern Montana to the Dakotas will experience the coldest air starting Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be 40 degrees lower than normal for these places. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions sends chills down to 50 degrees below zero.

Nursing bags are on hand for people seeking refuge from the intense cold front sweeping across the intermountain west and filling the walkways at the Denver Coliseum

The wind chill of Nashville and Atlanta will drop to minus 11 Saturday morning and Birmingham will feel like minus 5.

Jackson and Birmingham will both spend more than 80 hours below freezing between Friday and Monday. Houston could be below freezing for 46 hours between Thursday and Saturday.

The cold temperatures will continue through the Christmas weekend before forecasts ease next week.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in anticipation of the expected freezing cold.

“We want to urge all Georgians to be ready and that certainly applies to our teams,” he said at a press conference. Fox news reported.

The emergency declaration began Wednesday and is in effect until midnight Monday, Kemp said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, migrants were seen along the U.S. side of the southern border in El Paso, bundled up — they'll be bracing for more cold weather in the coming days

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry outlined a plan to treat and brine roads before the freezing cold.

The agency is preparing 21,000 miles of state highways north of Columbus and Augusta.

“We ask for your cooperation, if you don’t have to be home tomorrow, stay home and stay warm,” McMurray told the broadcaster.

“Especially on Friday mornings, we ask you not to go out.”

Officials said residents should prepare kits in case of power outages that could last for several days.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

The statement temporarily suspended size and weight permit requirements of oversized vehicles carrying materials used for emergency response and power recovery.

Meanwhile, Maryland has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm.