US ‘blockade’ set to turbocharge Chinese chip development

New restrictions this week on US chip technology exports to Chinese companies have sparked an angry response from Beijing, but beyond the rhetoric, China is expected to unleash another wave of funding to boost domestic semiconductor production.

Washington has steadily tightened the noose around China’s technology sector, restricting access to advanced chip components and machines. The final step is to introduce strict licensing requirements that are likely to block the sale of high-end processors from US chip makers Nvidia and AMD used in artificial intelligence systems.

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday accused the US of trying to impose a “technological blockade” on China to maintain its technical “hegemony” and said it is stretching the concept of national security. The US has said it fears its technology will be adapted for military purposes.

Unable to break through such a “blockade”, “the restrictions will give China a boost to find local replacements,” said a senior executive at a Chinese chipmaker.

The government has already poured huge sums of money into the chip sector, with sovereign wealth funds targeting chip start-ups that promise to replace foreign rivals. The generosity has led to accusations of waste, corruption and mismanagement. Chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup defaulted on its bonds in 2020, despite receiving tens of billions of dollars in government aid.

Analysts believe a string of high-profile failures won’t deter Beijing in its quest for chip self-sufficiency as Washington accelerates the encirclement of China’s tech sector with increasingly tight controls.

Blockages on the supply of advanced chips from Nvidia and AMD come weeks after the US banned the sale to China of electronic design automation (EDA) software needed to design high-performance chips. The measures will expedite Chinese companies to switch to domestic chipmakers to avoid being cut off from foreign suppliers, Shanghai-based asset management firm HWAS Assets wrote in a note.

In July, the US Congress approved $52.7 billion in grants to build US chip facilities for those companies that agreed not to fund high-end semi-manufacturing in China, under the landmark US Chips and Science Act.

Randy Abrams, head of Asia Semiconductors Research at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note that the ban on investment in advanced fab manufacturing in China “would further restrict access to foreign talent and investment to build China’s domestic semi-industry”.

In the past, chip factories or “factories” in China, run by Korea’s Samsung, US Intel and Taiwan’s UMC, “have been a good source for China to build IP, talent and resources to develop its domestic semi-industry” , he said.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies said the largest customers for Nvidia products that were effectively banned this week are cloud service providers, internet and AI companies. They predicted an attempt would be made to switch to local graphics processing units (GPU) replacements, but the widespread use of Nvidia’s Cuda “operating system for AI” software would cause incompatibility issues.

The senior executive said it was only a matter of time before China developed its own functioning EDA software. The US tools “are incredibly complex and sophisticated, so you can’t replicate them overnight, but with enough money and ingenuity, you can get close,” he said.

Others disagree that China can strike alone. Stephen Ezell, director of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington, said China’s efforts to develop a “closed-loop semiconductor ecosystem” had failed.

“It’s self-defeating for a country in a high-tech industry to try to do everything itself,” he said.

The devastating impact of Washington’s sanctions on Huawei, which banned the Chinese telecom giant from all chips using US technology by 2020, underscores the interconnected nature of the global chip supply chain. The move crippled the company’s smartphone operations.

The Netherlands has also given in to pressure from Washington and banned the export of extreme (EUV) lithography equipment to China, which is needed to make chips that power AI and blockchain technology. “China would no longer be a player if the US had persuaded the Netherlands to acquiesce,” said Douglas Fuller, an expert on the Chinese semiconductor industry.

Even if the US successfully restricts China’s access to foreign chip technology, industry insiders are skeptical of Washington’s ability to keep China completely out of the global supply chain.

An industry veteran in Japan said Washington’s latest attempt to compete with an adversary failed after political appetites waned and funds dried up. In the late 1980s, the US formed a consortium of semiconductor companies, driven by concerns that Japan had usurped its dominant position.

“It was quite successful for a while, mainly because big companies like Intel heavily supported it. But government funding is fickle and dries up with the change of government in Washington,” he said.

“The semiconductor industry is global and it is difficult to make an effort to help one country be competitive with its global allies and competitors.”

Additional reporting by Nian Liu in Beijing