US believes Ukraine was behind car bomb that killed daughter of key Putin ally

US intelligence believes Ukraine was behind a car bomb that killed the daughter of a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it emerged Wednesday.

Darya Dugina, 29, died in an explosion on a highway near Moscow in August.

Russian authorities were quick to blame Ukraine, saying the real target may have been her father Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist ideologue whose vision of an imperialist Russia was mirrored by Kremlin policies.

US intelligence now believes parts of the Ukrainian government authorized the attack, according to the New York Times.

Officials said the US received no warning prior to the attack, nor provided any intelligence or assistance.

Journalist Darya Dugina died in August when her car exploded near Moscow. Wednesday revealed that the US believes Ukraine was behind the attack

The real target may have been her father Alexander Dugin, a leading Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue, whose thinking influenced Vladmir Putin’s inner circle.

Dugina’s car was engulfed in flames on a highway outside Moscow in August. Russia quickly blamed a female Ukrainian spy who, officials claimed, had fled the country

WHO IS ALEXANDER DUGIN? Russian far-right ideologue Alexander Dugin is responsible for shaping the worldview of Putin’s inner circle. He calls for the killing of Ukrainians and has urged for decades to invade Russia. In his youth, Dugin emerged as the leader of the infamous anti-Semitic Russian nationalist organization Pamyat. He founded his own publishing house after the fall of the USSR and later won university positions for his writings. Dugin believes that the Russian Orthodox Church was destined to rule as an empire over all of Europe and Asia — uniting all Russian-speaking peoples into one state. He explained his plan to achieve this goal in his 1997 book Foundations of Geopoliticsa text that still has great influence within the Russian elites and has even been used as a textbook of the Russian army. The Russian professor founded the ‘Eurasia Party’ in 2001, named after the hypothetical state, which also appears in George Orwell’s novel 1984. His novel calls for a Russian empire stretching from Dublin to Vladivostok, and even calls for conquering parts of China. Dugin was fired from his post as head of the Department of Sociology of International Relations at Moscow University after advocating for “people’s republics” on the territory of Ukraine. Seven years later, his position would become a reality after the Kremlin annexed the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic from the occupied eastern territories of Ukraine. Dugin called for the annexation of Crimea in 2008, during the Russian war with Georgia. He traveled to the disputed region of South Ossetia, where he was photographed with a rocket launcher. He was also involved in coordinating separatist movements in Ukraine during the 2014 occupation, for which the US imposed sanctions on him. The political scientist claims he also played a key role in reconciling Russia-Turkey relations in 2015 after a Russian warplane was shot down on the Syrian border. Dugin also developed links with far-right and far-left political parties in the European Union, in an effort to influence EU policy towards Ukraine and Russia.

They said they would have been against the surgery had they known ahead of time.

And they said they reprimanded Ukrainian officials after discovering their role.

The assessment was reportedly shared within the US government last week.

Officials fear that such attacks will have little impact on the course of the war in Ukraine, but could lead to reciprocal attacks on Ukrainian figures.

Ukraine has shown in the course of the war that it is capable of conducting sabotage operations within Russia.

But the murder of Dugina represents the boldest act yet, if the American assessment is correct.

Her father may have only avoided death by chance. He was said to be traveling with his daughter, but chose to drive a different car.

Investigators in Moscow said an explosive device was placed under the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Dugina that was driving.

According to reports, the bomb may have been detonated by remote control. It contained 400 to 800 g of TNT, which some experts said was equivalent to “a simultaneous explosion of six shells.”

The government of Ukraine continues to deny any involvement in the assassination.

“Again, I want to emphasize that every wartime murder in one country or another must have a practical meaning,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the president of Ukraine, told the New York Times.

“It has to fulfill a certain purpose, tactically or strategically. Someone like Dugina is not a tactical or strategic target for Ukraine.’

However, Russia and Dugin themselves were quick to blame Ukraine.

“She died for Russia, on the front lines… She lived for victory and died in the name of victory,” her father said at her funeral.

Putin sent a message.

“A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Darya Dugina, a smart, talented person with a real Russian heart – kind, loving, open and sympathetic,” he said.

“A journalist, a scientist, a philosopher, a military correspondent, she honestly served the people, the fatherland, proving with her life what it means to be a patriot of Russia.”

Russian authorities pinned down the murder of alleged Ukrainian spy Natalia Shaban-Vovk, who she says sneaked into Russia — along with her 12-year-old daughter — and tracked Dugina for weeks before she activated the deadly car bomb and fled to Estonia, all without getting caught. become.

Russian security services have also released the Ukrainian mother’s military documents, including a passport photo of her.

But commentators questioned why Shaban-Vovk, if indeed she is a Ukrainian spy responsible for the murder, would leave her military identification behind and accused the Russian authorities of producing a forgery to pin the murder on Ukraine.

There was also speculation that Russia’s own military intelligence agency GRU was behind the murder.