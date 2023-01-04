US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis

SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe defeated Great Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to place the United States in the semifinals of the mixed-team United Cup tournament.

Tiafoe’s win gave the Americans a 3–1 winning lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. The teams would later play a mixed doubles match.

It means the USA will be one of four teams in the semi-finals of the tournament starting Friday at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

Earlier, world number 3 Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-1 lead by beating Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0 in 57 minutes.

In the afternoon session, Madison Keys put the USA ahead after rallying from a set down to beat Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. But world No. 14 Cameron Norrie came back to record a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win against No. 9 Taylor Fritz to tie the game.

“I think Madi really set the tone with her match,” Pegula said. “I think I did everything very well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out of the fire feeling really good. I honestly tried to settle myself because I saw the ball really well today.

Matteo Berrettini beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to give Italy a 2-1 lead over Poland in the Brisbane City Final before Poland won the fourth singles match to make it 2-2 and to a deciding mixed doubles.

Earlier, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland tied the score by beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 after Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy the early lead by beating Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1. defeat.

“I’m glad that although Martina came back and played a really good second set, I was able to finish it,” said Swiatek, who was leading 4-0 in the second set.

“I’ll be ready for mixed if it’s a draw and I’ll definitely be cheering (during the other singles matches) but yesterday I was so stressed (watching), I don’t know how you guys in the stands are doing, it was so tough .”

And in the third city final in Perth, Western Australia, Croatia and Greece were tied 1-1 for the two remaining singles matches and a scheduled mixed doubles match.

Donna Vekic defeated Despina Papamichail 6-2, 6-0 to give Croatia the lead before Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on his sixth match point.

The three city final winners and the next best-ranked team will play in Sydney from Friday to Sunday to determine the champion of the tournament.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports