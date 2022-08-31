US-based Martin Compston slams Twitter troll who accuses him of tax avoidance in Scotland

<!–

Martin Compston has reacted furiously to a Twitter troll who accused him of tax avoidance in his native Scotland.

The Scottish Line of Duty star, 38, – who lives in Las Vegas with his wife Tianna Flynn and their son – revealed his huge tax bill of £110,000 after he was accused of ‘contributing nothing to the Scottish economy’.

The Twitter user also accused Scottish actors Brian Cox and Alan Cumming of tax avoidance.

The troll wrote of the trio: ‘Cummings, Cox and Compston… love Scotland so much that they all live in America and contribute nothing to the Scottish economy except divisive with our nearest neighbours.

“They’re promoting a new Mega Disaster Movie. Directed by: Nicola, ‘INDEPENDENCE DAY’.

Martin then wrote back: ‘Did I pay that £110,000 tax bill to HMRC in July just for fun than Jonny?’

Martin was born in Greenock, Scotland, but moved to Stateside in 2019 with his American wife Tianna, their son and their pit bull King.

They bought a sprawling four-bedroom mansion in Nevada — with a spa and even a solar-heated pool — for $420,000.

Martin and Tianna, who married in Mar Hall, Renfrewshire, in 2016, live two blocks from Tianna’s mother, and they settled in Vegas to settle after previously living in Los Angeles and London.

Martin and Tianna met in 2013 after the demise of his relationship with girlfriend of five years, Stacey McKelvie.

Actress Tianna is from the US – and she and Martin met at the Hudson Hotel in LA, where she worked as a nightclub manager. She prefers to stay in the States when Martin is filming in the UK.

The star recently said it makes sense when he travels for work for Tianna to be near her family, especially after she welcomed their first child last year, whose name has not been revealed.

In addition to his sunny home in Vegas, Martin also has a spot in Greenock in Scotland – his hometown, and he flutters between the two – but says Greenock feels more like home to him.

He told Weekend Magazine: ‘We have a place in Greenock and a place in Vegas and I’m going to sound like an ap***k when I say this, but I kind of see Greenock as a home, and Vegas as a vacation home. ‘

The star splits his time between the two countries but has previously spoken about how much he loves their Vegas pool The Sunday Post: ‘I love it. The weather is great, of course, and compared to Los Angeles and London you get so much more for your money.

“I’ve never been flashy with anything. I’ve never really spent my money or liked fancy cars, so we saved up to hopefully get a bit of a dream home.

“I wanted to get a place with a pool. It’s an incredible feeling when you come from Greenock and can have your family stay over and have a swimming pool behind you.’