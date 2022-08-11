US attorney general says he ‘personally approved’ FBI search of Trump’s home

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had “personally approved” the dramatic raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate and, in a highly unusual way, requested disclosure of the warrant warranting the search.

The nation’s top prosecutor has not disclosed the reason for the unprecedented search of the home of a former US president and condemned the “baseless attacks” on the FBI and the Justice Department that followed.

“I personally approved the decision to request a search warrant,” Garland told reporters in his first public statement since Monday’s raid. “The ministry does not take such a decision lightly.”

While noting that “ethical obligations” prevented him from detailing the basis of the raid, Garland said he had asked a Florida judge to unseal the warrant because Trump had publicly confirmed the search and there was “significant public interest in it.” this case”.

Trump, who has a copy of the search warrant but has — so far — refused to reveal its contents, has until 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) Friday to challenge the request to open the seal.

Some analysts suggested that Garland was, in fact, challenging him to block the motion, as Trump has maintained that the raid was baseless and politically motivated.

Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department official, said Garland had called “Trump’s bluff” by giving the former president the responsibility to oppose or agree to the document’s release.

The Justice Department’s motion to unseal the warrant noted — and did not contest — statements by Trump representatives that the FBI was looking for presidential records and potentially classified material.

According to US media, the search involved possible mishandling of classified documents brought to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House in January 2021.

political firestorm

The FBI raid on Trump’s palatial Mar-a-Lago residence sparked a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country, and comes as he weighs another White House run in 2024.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said his lawyers “cooperated fully” and “the government could have gotten what they wanted, if we had it.”

“And then, out of the blue and without warning, Mar-a-Lago was ambushed at 6:30 am,” he said, adding that officers even “went through the First Lady’s closets and through her clothing and personal items.” sniffed.”

Leading Republicans have gathered around Trump and some members of his party have cracked down on the Justice Department and the FBI, accusing them of partiality in attacking the former president.

Garland criticized what he called “baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

A gunman was shot dead by police on Thursday after attempting to break into an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, police said, although there was no direct evidence that the event was linked to the Trump home raid.

‘Without fear or favour’

The Justice Department typically does not confirm or deny whether it is investigating anyone, and Garland, a former prosecutor and judge who has a reputation for proponent of protocol, went out of his way to emphasize that the law was applied fairly.

“Faithful observance of the rule of law is the basic tenet of the Ministry of Justice and of our democracy,” he said. “The rule of law means that the law is applied evenly without fear or favor.”

Since he left office, Trump has remained the country’s most divisive figure and a force in the Republican party, continuing to sow falsehoods that he actually won the 2020 vote.

On Wednesday, the 76-year-old former president was questioned for four hours by Letitia James, the New York state attorney general who investigates the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Trump also faces legal scrutiny over his efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached by the House for a historic second time after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting insurgency — but was acquitted by the Senate.

